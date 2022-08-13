Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Unveils Internally Developed Pilot Technology for Autonomous Driving

Xiaomi will invest RMB 3.3 billion (roughly Rs. 3,897 crore) in the development of the first R&D phase of its autonomous driving technology.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 13 August 2022 10:34 IST
Xiaomi Unveils Internally Developed Pilot Technology for Autonomous Driving

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi initially announced its entry into the smart electric vehicle segment in March this year

Highlights
  • For R&D team of the first phase, Xiaomi has hired over 500 experts
  • Lei Jun released a live road test video of autonomous driving technology
  • The Pilot Technology comes with advanced algorithms

Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, launched the first progress report for Xiaomi Pilot Technology for autonomous driving. Xiaomi, in an official blog, introduced the new fully internal developed autonomous driving solution called Pilot Technology. The company has pledged to invest RMB 3.3 billion (nearly Rs. 3,897 crore) in the development of the first R&D phase of its autonomous driving technology.

For the R&D team of the first phase, Xiaomi has hired over 500 experts from around the world. The company initially announced its entry into the smart electric vehicle segment in March 2021.

Jun, during the unveiling, also released a live road test video of its autonomous driving technology. The test video showcased the technology's safe and intelligent assisted driving approach in multiple scenarios including U-turns, roundabouts, and continuous downhill driving. The Pilot Technology comes with advanced algorithms. It is able to take care of a number of scenarios, as added in its comprehensive list.

"Xiaomi's autonomous driving technology adopts a self-developed full stack approach, and the project has made progress beyond expectations," said Jun.

To focus on the long-term industrial strategic capabilities, Xiaomi will invest another RMB 2 billion (nearly Rs. 2 crore). This will include more than ten upstream and downstream enterprises in the autonomous driving field. Under the enterprises, Xiaomi will be in charge of core sensors, core actuators, domain controllers, and more.

In its first phase, Xiaomi Pilot Technology is working to build a fleet of 140 test vehicles.

The project will be Xiaomi's attempt at adopt a self-developed full stack approach to autonomous driving technology, covering all core areas. With this, the autonomous driving algorithms will be quickly iterated based on user needs.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lei Jun, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Pilot Technology
YouTube Plans to Launch Online Store for Streaming Video Services: Report

Related Stories

Xiaomi Unveils Internally Developed Pilot Technology for Autonomous Driving
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  2. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank Launched: All Details
  3. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Price in India Revealed
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Gets OxygenOS 12 Update: Details
  10. Philips SpeedPro Aqua Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Unveils Internally Developed Pilot Technology for Autonomous Driving
  2. YouTube Plans to Launch Online Store for Streaming Video Services: Report
  3. US Regulator to Investigate Deaths of Amazon Workers in New Jersey: Details
  4. MTNL Consolidated Loss Widens to Rs. 653 Crore in June Quarter: All Details
  5. US Gunman Posted 'Call to Arms' on Truth Social After FBI Searched Donald Trump's Home: Reports
  6. Automakers Struggle to Understand Whether New US Bill Allows EV Tax Credits for Customers
  7. Blu Bold N2 With Dimensity 810 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. US Tightens Export Controls on Advanced Chips, Engine Technology Critical to National Security
  9. Suspected Tornado Cash Crypto Mixer Developer Detained by Dutch Authorities: Details
  10. Oppo Find N Fold, Find N Flip in Development; to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.