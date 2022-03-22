Technology News
loading

Waymo Says Ready to Launch Driverless Vehicle Services in San Francisco

The Alphabet-owned unit is yet to announce a timeframe.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 March 2022 12:38 IST
Waymo Says Ready to Launch Driverless Vehicle Services in San Francisco

Photo Credit: Reuters

Waymo needs to collect separate permits to collect customer fares in California

Highlights
  • Waymo started giving autonomous rides for free in August
  • The company says it has given hundreds of people 'robo-taxi' rides
  • Waymo is yet to announce a timeframe for fully driverless services

Alphabet's Waymo unit said on Monday that it is ready to remove safety drivers from its autonomous vehicles in San Francisco, without elaborating on the timeframe for launching fully driverless services.

Waymo in August started giving autonomous rides free of charge to a limited number of people in San Francisco, with safety drivers on board, using its Jaguar electric vehicles.

Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana said on Monday that it has given hundreds of people 'robo-taxi' rides for the past six months since the rollout in the densely populated city.

The planned driverless operation would mark "a major step on our path to deploying a fully autonomous commercial service," Mawakana said in a blog posting.

Waymo and its rival Cruise, majority owned by General Motors, earlier this month obtained permits from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to allow them to charge riders for trips with a safety driver present in California.

They need to obtain separate permits from the CPUC to start collecting fares for driverless passenger service in California.

Waymo declined to comment on the status of its driverless permit application with CPUC.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Waymo, Alphabet
Ford Says European Production Hit by Chip Shortage, Ukraine Conflict

Related Stories

Waymo Says Ready to Launch Driverless Vehicle Services in San Francisco
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  2. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  3. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R Get OxygenOS 12 Update in India
  4. Realme GT Neo 3 With Industry-First 150W Fast Charging Launched: Details
  5. Microsoft Reduces Xbox Game Pass Tariffs in India: See New Prices
  6. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
  7. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  9. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Filming: Sequel to Begin Production in Australia Later in 2022
  2. Apple Watch Series 3 Tipped to Be Discontinued in Q3 2022 With the Release of watchOS 9: Kuo
  3. Apple, WiLAN Sign Patent Licence Agreement Settling Disputes
  4. Okta Authentication Firm Probes Report of Digital Breach
  5. Infinix Hot 11 2022 to Cost Under Rs. 10,000, Design Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Vi Blocks Nearly 8,000 SIM Cards After Madhya Pradesh Police Issue Notice
  7. MacBook Air With M2 Said to Be Delayed to Second Half of 2022, No New High-End MacBook Pro Likely Until 2023
  8. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications Leak Again, May Not Come With a Charger in the Box
  9. Cost of Electric Vehicles to Be at Par With Petrol-Run Cars in 2 Years: Nitin Gadkari
  10. Suzuki, SkyDrive Sign Deal to Develop, Market 'Flying Cars'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.