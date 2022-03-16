Technology News
Volvo Partners Starbucks for Public EV Charging Network in US

Volvo said the installation will include 60 Volvo-branded ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks store locations.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 March 2022 12:59 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Volvo Cars aims to sell 50 percent pure electric cars by 2025 and fully electric cars by 2030

Highlights
  • Volvo plans to have a charger installed at every 100 miles (160 kms)
  • The charging stations could be used by all EV drivers for a fee
  • Volvo car owners could use these at no charge or at preferential rates

Volvo Cars US said on Tuesday it was partnering with coffee giant Starbucks to create a public electric vehicle (EV) charging network that is set to begin this summer.

The Swedish automaker maker said that its pilot installations would include as many as 60 Volvo-branded ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks store locations.

Volvo, which plans to have a charger installed at every 100 miles, said it expects the installations to be completed by the end of 2022. The charging stations could be used by all EV drivers for a fee. However, Volvo car owners could use these at no charge or at preferential rates.

The move comes as automakers race to overtake EV maker Tesla, with Ford on Monday unveiling plans for seven new electric models that it plans to launch in Europe.

Volvo Cars, which is primarily owned by China's Geely, aims to sell 50 percent pure electric cars by the middle of this decade and fully electric cars by 2030.

The Biden administration last month also unveiled its plan to award nearly $5 billion (roughly Rs. 381 crore) over five years to build thousands of electric vehicle charging stations to help combat this issue.

