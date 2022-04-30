Technology News
loading

Volkswagen to Partner With Qualcomm on Automated Driving Technology: Report

Volkswagen will reportedly use Qualcomm's automated driving SoC across all brands worldwide starting in 2026.

By Agencies | Updated: 2 May 2022 13:40 IST
Volkswagen to Partner With Qualcomm on Automated Driving Technology: Report

The deal will cost VW around EUR 1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,053 crore)

Highlights
  • Skoda Auto Volkswagen India commenced the third shift at its Pune plant
  • It manages the Indian operations of five Volkswagen Group brands
  • Volkswagen Group invested EUR 1 billion in India

Volkswagen has set up a years-long partnership with US chip maker Qualcomm to develop automated driving technology, with the contract set to run until 2031, the German daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday. 

The car giant will use Qualcomm's system-on-a-chip (SoC), developed specifically for automated driving, across all brands worldwide starting in 2026, the newspaper said citing company sources. 

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess travelled to Qualcomm's headquarters in San Diego in mid-April, where they agreed to the conditions of the deal, which sources say will cost VW around EUR 1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,053 crore), according to Handelsblatt. 

In another recent development, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India announced on April 19 that it has commenced the third shift at its manufacturing plant in Pune to cater to the enhanced demand for its model range in the country. 

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) manages the Indian operations of five Volkswagen Group brands – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini

"The commencement of the third shift at our Pune facility is a testimony to the overwhelming response received by the cars launched under the VW Group's INDIA 2.0 project. 

"The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have been well received by our customers," SAVWIPL Managing Director Piyush Arora said in a statement. 

Arora further said that the company has recently commenced exports of the Volkswagen T-Cross to Mexico and the exports of the other INDIA 2.0 cars will follow in the months ahead. 

"With the third shift, we have taken on additional manpower to help us cater to the increase in demand, that we foresee both on the domestic and export front. We are confident that we will continue on the growth path set in motion by the Volkswagen Group in the year 2021," he added. 

The Volkswagen Group implemented its INDIA 2.0 project with an investment of EUR 1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,053 crore) in India from 2019 to 2022. 

Under the project, the Group designed and produced four cars – Kushaq, Taigun, Slavia and Virtus – which are customised for India at the Group's Pune facility in Chakan.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Volkwagen, Audi, Skoda, Lamborghini, Porsche, Qualcomm
The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Swap Release Dates
Volkswagen to Partner With Qualcomm on Automated Driving Technology: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  2. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  4. Twitter CEO Agrawal Faces Employee Anger Over Musk Attacks at Company Meeting
  5. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impressions: Looks Promising
  7. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  8. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  9. WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.85 Million Accounts in India in March 2022
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts on May 3 With Deals on Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 8 May Sense Body Temperature, if Algorithm Supports: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Gives Aerial Perspective on the Perseverance Landing Gear on Mars Surface
  3. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR, Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  4. Crypto Players Need to Register With Belgium’s Finance Regulator to Set Shop in Nation
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Gets May 2022 Android Security Patch in Italy: Report
  6. Crossbeats Ignite Lyt Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display Launched in India: Here Are the Details
  7. Global Tablet, Chromebook Shipments Decline in Q1 2022: IDC
  8. Google Asks Court to Dismiss $1.6 Billion Fine Imposed by EU
  9. NFT Marketplace OpenSea Quietly Adds ApeCoin as Official Payment Method
  10. Coinbase Hires Former Snap India Head Durgesh Kaushik to Lead Market Expansion Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.