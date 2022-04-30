Volkswagen to Partner With Qualcomm on Automated Driving Technology: Report

Volkswagen has set up a years-long partnership with US chip maker Qualcomm to develop automated driving technology, with the contract set to run until 2031, the German daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

The car giant will use Qualcomm's system-on-a-chip (SoC), developed specifically for automated driving, across all brands worldwide starting in 2026, the newspaper said citing company sources.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess travelled to Qualcomm's headquarters in San Diego in mid-April, where they agreed to the conditions of the deal, which sources say will cost VW around EUR 1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,053 crore), according to Handelsblatt.

In another recent development, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India announced on April 19 that it has commenced the third shift at its manufacturing plant in Pune to cater to the enhanced demand for its model range in the country.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) manages the Indian operations of five Volkswagen Group brands – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.

"The commencement of the third shift at our Pune facility is a testimony to the overwhelming response received by the cars launched under the VW Group's INDIA 2.0 project.

"The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have been well received by our customers," SAVWIPL Managing Director Piyush Arora said in a statement.

Arora further said that the company has recently commenced exports of the Volkswagen T-Cross to Mexico and the exports of the other INDIA 2.0 cars will follow in the months ahead.

"With the third shift, we have taken on additional manpower to help us cater to the increase in demand, that we foresee both on the domestic and export front. We are confident that we will continue on the growth path set in motion by the Volkswagen Group in the year 2021," he added.

The Volkswagen Group implemented its INDIA 2.0 project with an investment of EUR 1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,053 crore) in India from 2019 to 2022.

Under the project, the Group designed and produced four cars – Kushaq, Taigun, Slavia and Virtus – which are customised for India at the Group's Pune facility in Chakan.