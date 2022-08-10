Technology News
loading

Video: Self-Driving Tesla Car Fails to Detect Child-Sized Dummy on Road

The video shows a Tesla Model 3 striking the child-sized dummy at the end of a road with no other obstructions.

By Bhavya Sukheja | Updated: 10 August 2022 14:06 IST
Video: Self-Driving Tesla Car Fails to Detect Child-Sized Dummy on Road

Tesla has not yet responded to the video.

A video shared on Twitter claims to show a Tesla in full self-driving mode running over a child-size mannequin during a test by a safety campaign group. According to the test conducted by the Dawn Project, the latest version of Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software failed to detect the stationary dummy's presence on the road and hit it over and over again. 

The advocacy group said the video is now airing as a TV commercial to demand a ban on Tesla FSD "until Elon Musk proves it won't mow down children". It also added that the experiment was carried out under "controlled conditions" on a test track in California.

The video shows a Tesla Model 3 striking the child-sized dummy at the end of a road with no other obstructions. The test was carried out by a professional test driver, who was tasked with driving between two rows of cones at an average speed of 40kmph. 

In a blog post, the Dawn Project said, "Our Tesla Model 3, equipped with the latest version of Full Self-Driving Beta software (10.12.2) repeatedly struck the mannequin in a manner that would be fatal to an actual child." 

As per The Guardian, the advocacy group's founder Dan O'Dowd also slammed the FSD software as a "lethal technology". He stated that over 100,000 Tesla drivers are already using the car's Full-Self Driving mode on public roads, putting children at "great risk" in communities across the country. 

On the other hand, Tesla has not yet responded to the video, but it has repeatedly hit back at claims that its self-driving technology is too underdeveloped to guarantee the safety of either the car's occupants or other road users. As per the outlet, earlier this month, Elon Musk had even said that the Full Self-Driving has greatly improved, and he expected to make the software available by the end of the year to all owners that request it.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: tesla, elon musk, self-driving car safety
Lenovo Legion Y70 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Video: Self-Driving Tesla Car Fails to Detect Child-Sized Dummy on Road
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. Jio Independence Offer 2022 Brings ‘100 Percent Value Back Benefits’
  3. Government Exploring Use of Common Charger for Devices: Ministry Official
  4. Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus Nord Watch Price in India, Renders Leaked: Details
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Promotional Images Leaked
  8. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft OneDrive Turns 15, Gets Redesigned Landing Page With New Functions
  2. Video: Self-Driving Tesla Car Fails to Detect Child-Sized Dummy on Road
  3. Lenovo Legion Y70 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Ahead of Launch
  4. Bitcoin's Early Week Rally Dampens Ahead of July Consumer Price Index Data Release in the US
  5. Explosion Causes By "Electrical Incident" At Google Data Centre Leaves 3 Injured: Report
  6. Government Exploring Adoption of Common Charger for Devices, Meeting on August 17, Says Ministry Official
  7. Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G With 64-Megapixel Custom Sensor, Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  8. Ethereum’s Upcoming ‘Merge’ Upgrade Sees Hype From USD Coin Issuer Circle Pay, Tether
  9. Space Invaders: How Video Gamers Are Resisting a Crypto Onslaught
  10. Google Pixel 6a’s Camouflage Tool in Photos App Now Available on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.