Technology News
loading

US Proposes Standard Requirements for Government-Funded EV Charging Stations, Makes It More User-Friendly

EV charging stations need to have similar payment systems, pricing information (and) charging speeds, states the USDOT.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 June 2022 12:43 IST
US Proposes Standard Requirements for Government-Funded EV Charging Stations, Makes It More User-Friendly

The rules would require government-funded EV charging stations use DC Fast Chargers

Highlights
  • By 2030, US wants 50 percent of all new vehicles sold to be electric
  • Rules would bar charging stations from needing a memberships to use them
  • EV chargers would need to be working 97 percent of the time

The US Transportation Department (USDOT) on Thursday proposed minimum standards and requirements for electric vehicle (EV) charging projects funded under a $5 billion (roughly Rs. 38,900 crore) government programme.

The rules would require government-funded EV charging stations use DC Fast Chargers and have at least four ports capable of simultaneously charging four EVs and each must be at or above 150 kW. It would also bar charging stations from requiring a memberships to use them.

USDOT says requiring the fastest chargers currently available will help "allow for convenient charging solutions."

Deploying a nationwide network of fast, reliable EV charging stations is critical to the Biden administration's efforts to prod more Americans to switch to electric vehicles even as efforts to win substantial additional funding for EVs in Congress have stalled.

By 2030, President Joe Biden wants 50 percent of all new vehicles sold to be electric or plug-in hybrid electric models and 500,000 new EV charging stations. He has not endorsed phasing out new gasoline-powered vehicle sales by 2030.

The standards aim to ensure the government-funded EV charging network "is user-friendly, reliable, and accessible to all Americans, and interoperable between different charging companies, with similar payment systems, pricing information, charging speeds, and more," USDOT said.

The new proposed rule from the Federal Highway Administration would ensure EV owners could use charging stations nationwide that would have "similar payment systems, pricing information (and) charging speeds."

"Everybody should be able to find a working charging station when and where they need it - without worrying about paying more or getting worse service because of where they live," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

The rules would ensure EV stations built nationwide can communicate and operate on the same software platforms. States will need to operate federally funded charging ports for at least five years.

EV chargers would need to be working 97 percent of the time and set data standards that third-party apps can provide real-time charging status information.

Proposed rules set certification standards for workers installing, operating, and maintaining EV chargers.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US Transportation Department, Electric vehicle, USDOT
Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Smartphone Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

US Proposes Standard Requirements for Government-Funded EV Charging Stations, Makes It More User-Friendly
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  2. OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped: Report
  3. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Launched in India: Details
  4. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  5. Apple Is Reportedly Working on 15-Inch MacBook Air for 2023 Release
  6. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  7. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50i Prime Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, India Launch Imminent: Report
  2. NASA Plans to Assemble UFO Team to Investigate ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in US and Canada on June 15
  4. ZTE Blade A52, Blade A72, Blade A72 5G With Fusion RAM Feature Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. US Proposes Standard Requirements for Government-Funded EV Charging Stations, Makes It More User-Friendly
  6. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Smartphone Ahead of Launch
  7. Facebook Parent Meta Begins Trading Under Ticker META, Drops FB Symbol
  8. Infinix Inbook X1 Slim Laptop With High Battery Capacity Set to Launch in India on June 15
  9. AMD Flags Slowdown in PC Market After Two Years of Strong Sales
  10. Thunderbolts: Marvel Movie Reportedly Finds Director in Jake Schreier
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.