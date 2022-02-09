Technology News
President Joe Biden Touts 'American Manufacturing Comeback,' Announces Tennessee EV Charger Plant

Biden said the new plant will produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle chargers per year and create 500 local jobs.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 February 2022 13:40 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Joe Biden

Tritium Chargers will be installed by union workers

  • The production is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2022
  • Federal government's fleet will end up being electric vehicles
  • $5 billion (roughly Rs. 37,430 crore) funding for EV chargers announced

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that an Australian company that makes chargers for electric vehicles will build a manufacturing facility in Tennessee, while reiterating his commitment to turn the US government's fleet of cars electric.

The new plant will produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle chargers per year and create 500 local jobs, according to Biden and the Brisbane-based company, Tritium. State officials said production is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2022.

Biden touted "an American manufacturing comeback." Tritium's chargers will "use American parts, American iron, American steel," and will be installed by union workers, Biden said. He said the federal government's fleet of 600,000 vehicles will "end up being electric vehicles."

"The benefits are going to ripple through thousands of miles in every direction and these jobs will multiply," Biden said, adding the manufacturing plants will lead to a growth in steel mills, small parts suppliers and construction sites throughout the country.

Tritium CEO Jane Hunter appeared alongside Biden at the White House and said Biden's policies "have contributed to enormous demand" for Tritium products in the US. This "directly led us to pivot and change our global manufacturing strategy."

Biden also announced that this week, the White House will roll out a state-by-state allocation of $5 billion (roughly Rs. 37,430 crore) in funding for electric vehicle chargers.

He used the speech to highlight contributions by US companies involved in manufacturing electric vehicles including Tesla — a company Biden has refrained from naming in the past.

Biden has made rebuilding American manufacturing a key of his economic agenda, including pushing for billions of dollars of public and private investments in the electric vehicle industry. The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year provided money for a sprawling network of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

Biden has said electric cars will be more climate-friendly and affordable for American families, and the White House has set a target of half the vehicles sold in the US to be electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030.

The Tritium announcement is the latest in recent weeks by major companies announcing investments in US manufacturing and jobs, including Intel, General Motors and Boeing. More than $200 billion (roughly Rs. 14,97,230 crore) in investments in domestic manufacturing of semiconductors, electric vehicles, aircraft, and batteries have been announced since 2021.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Joe Biden, Electric Vehicles, Tritium, Tesla
