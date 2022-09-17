Technology News
Uber Says No Evidence of Sensitive User Data Loss During Hack: Report

Uber reportedly began investigating the cybersecurity incident on Thursday.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 17 September 2022
Uber Says No Evidence of Sensitive User Data Loss During Hack: Report

Screenshots of the Uber hack where shared by the hacker with security researchers

Highlights
  • Breach forced Uber to shut multiple internal communications systems
  • Screenshots of the breach were shared by the hacker
  • The breach was apparently caused by a lone hacker

Uber has reportedly said that there was no evidence that the hacker got access to sensitive user data. A recent report of a network breach forced the ride-hailing company to shut several internal communications and engineering systems. Uber reportedly began investigating the cybersecurity incident on Thursday. The breach, which was apparently caused by a lone hacker, highlights an increasingly effective break-in routine involving social engineering. Screenshots that the hacker shared with security researchers indicated that they could obtain full access to the cloud-based systems.

According to a recent report by Associated Press, ride-hailing service Uber has said that there wasn't any evidence indicating that the hacker got access to sensitive user data.

As mentioned earlier, a recent network breach had forced Uber to shut multiple internal communications and engineering systems. The cybersecurity breach was being investigated by Uber since Thursday.

The breach, which was seemingly caused by a single hacker, points to an effective break-in routine involving social engineering where the hacker gained access by posing as a colleague and tricking an Uber employee into disclosing their credentials.

To recall, screenshots of the breach were shared by the hacker to the security researchers. This revealed that they could obtain full access to the cloud-based systems where Uber stores sensitive customer and financial data.




Uber Says No Evidence of Sensitive User Data Loss During Hack: Report
