Uber Hikes Trip Fares by 12 Percent in Delhi-NCR to Lessen Impact of Rising Fuel Prices on Drivers

Uber says it will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 April 2022 13:33 IST
Uber says rise in fuel prices is causing concern

Highlights
  • CNG price in Delhi is Rs. 69.11 per kilogram
  • Drivers recently protested against rising fuel prices
  • They demanded a subsidy on CNG prices

Uber has raised the prices of trip fares by 12 percent in Delhi-NCR region. The cab aggregator has said that the prices have been hiked keeping in mind the drivers who staged protests in the national capital over increasing fuel prices. Uber says that its move is aimed to lessen the impact of hike in fuel costs on drivers. CNG currently costs Rs. 69.11 per kilogram in Delhi, Diesel price in Delhi is at Rs. 96.67 per litre, and petrol cost in the city is at Rs. 105 per litre.

Uber said in a statement that as per drivers' feedback, it understands that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. “To help cushion drivers from the impact of a spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi-NCR by 12 percent. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed,” said Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia.

Recently, auto and cab drivers have staged protests in Delhi, demanding a subsidy on CNG prices. The fuel prices in the country have been on a rise in the past few days, however, they were unchanged for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, April 12, after being hiked 14 times in 21 days. In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs. 10 per litre, respectively, after 14 revisions. Currently, the CNG price in Delhi is Rs. 69.11 per kilogram, Diesel price in Delhi is at Rs. 96.67 per litre, and petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 105.41 per litre.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Uber Hikes Trip Fares by 12 Percent in Delhi-NCR to Lessen Impact of Rising Fuel Prices on Drivers
