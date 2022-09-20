Uber Says Hacker Affiliated With Lapsus$ Behind Cyberattack: Report

Uber has reportedly said that a hacker affiliated with the Lapsus$ hacking group was behind the cyberattack that caused the company to close down several of its internal communications and engineering systems temporarily last week. The hacker reportedly compromised the account of an employee's workplace messaging app Slack and used it to send a message to Uber employees announcing that the company had suffered a data breach. Screenshots that the hacker shared with security researchers indicated that they could obtain full access to the cloud-based systems.

The hacker is said to have gained access by posing as a colleague and tricking an Uber employee into disclosing their credentials.

Following the cyberattack, Uber had claimed that there was no evidence that the hacker got access to sensitive user data such as credit card numbers, bank account, or trip details.

As mentioned earlier, screenshots of the breach were shared by the hacker with the security researchers. This revealed that they could obtain full access to the cloud-based systems where Uber stores sensitive customer and financial data.