Uber Says Hacker Affiliated With Lapsus$ Behind Cyberattack: Report

Uber had claimed that there was no evidence that the hacker got access to sensitive user data
The Uber cyberattack happened last week
The hacker tricked an Uber employee into disclosing their credentials
Screenshots of the breach were shared by the hacker
Uber has reportedly said that a hacker affiliated with the Lapsus$ hacking group was behind the cyberattack that caused the company to close down several of its internal communications and engineering systems temporarily last week. The hacker reportedly compromised the account of an employee's workplace messaging app Slack and used it to send a message to Uber employees announcing that the company had suffered a data breach. Screenshots that the hacker shared with security researchers indicated that they could obtain full access to the cloud-based systems.
According to a recent report by Reuters, ride-hailing company Uber has said that a hacker affiliated with the hacking group Lapsus$ was behind the cyberattack that caused the company to shut down several of its internal communications and engineering systems temporarily last week.
The hacker is said to have gained access by posing as a colleague and tricking an Uber employee into disclosing their credentials.
As mentioned earlier, screenshots of the breach were shared by the hacker with the security researchers. This revealed that they could obtain full access to the cloud-based systems where Uber stores sensitive customer and financial data.
