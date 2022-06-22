Technology News
loading

Toyota Joins Redwood Materials' EV Battery Recycling, Remanufacturing Initiative

Toyota has been building hybrid electric vehicles under the Prius name for more than two decades.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 June 2022 06:52 IST
Toyota Joins Redwood Materials' EV Battery Recycling, Remanufacturing Initiative

After service lifespan of EVs, their nickel metal hydride batteries can be recycled

Highlights
  • Redwood Materials has focused initial work at a 175-acre campus in Nevada
  • The company plans to build another complex in southeastern US
  • Redwood is increasing production of anode and cathode components

US startup Redwood Materials on Tuesday said Japan's Toyota Motor has become the latest auto industry giant to join its comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling and remanufacturing initiative.

Redwood Materials, whose partners include automaker Ford Motor and EV battery maker Panasonic Holdings, is building a closed-loop battery ecosystem aimed at lowering EV costs by lessening dependence on imported materials while also reducing the environmental impact.

The five-year-old company has focused initial work at a 175-acre campus in northern Nevada, and plans to build another complex in southeastern United States, its chief executive and founder, JB Straubel, said in an interview.

The new facility would be able to supply Toyota's planned $1.3 billion (nearly Rs. 10,000 crore) battery plant in North Carolina, as well as Ford's planned battery plants in Tennessee and Kentucky with SK On, a subsidiary of South Korea's SK Innovation.

Redwood Materials is ramping up production of anode and cathode components to 100 gigawatt-hours by 2025, enough to supply batteries for 1 million EVs a year, then to 500 GWh by 2030, enough to supply 5 million EVs a year or more, said Straubel, a co-founder of Tesla.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has said the EV maker expects to build up to 20 million EVs a year by 2030, while total global EV production including Tesla could reach as much as 40 million, industry forecasters said.

Straubel said Redwood Materials is having "various discussions" with Tesla, but has no deals to announce yet. Tesla's partners also include Panasonic.

Toyota has been building hybrid electric vehicles under the Prius name for more than two decades. With a car's average lifespan roughly 12 years, some early Prius models will be reaching the end of their useful lives.

Once out of service, their nickel metal hydride batteries can be recycled and materials such as nickel and copper reintroduced into the battery supply chain, where they can supplement raw materials from mines.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, toyota, redwood materials, ford, panasonic
Dell G15 5525 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen SoC, up to 16GB RAM Launched in India: All Details
Delhi Government Launches Shopping E-Portal Dilli Bazaar, to Go Live in December

Related Stories

Toyota Joins Redwood Materials' EV Battery Recycling, Remanufacturing Initiative
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  3. Infinix Zero 5G Review: A Powerful Smartphone but at What Cost?
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  6. All You Need to Know About The Umbrella Academy Season 3
  7. Asus ROG Phone 6 Confirmed to Offer Improved Thermals Ahead of Launch
  8. Nokia G400 5G Variants Spotted Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  9. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  10. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Government Launches Shopping E-Portal Dilli Bazaar, to Go Live in December
  2. Toyota Joins Redwood Materials' EV Battery Recycling, Remanufacturing Initiative
  3. Dell G15 5525 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen SoC, up to 16GB RAM Launched in India: All Details
  4. Activision Blizzard Shareholders Vote in Favour of Report on Employee Abuse, Discrimination
  5. Microsoft, Meta and Other Tech Giants Form Metaverse Standards Forum Without Apple
  6. Tesla's Former Employee Rejects $15 Million Payout in Race Bias Lawsuit, New Trial May Begin Soon
  7. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 15W Charging Tipped; Expected to Launch in India Soon: Report
  8. DDA Approves Proposal to Set Up Eco Park for E-Waste Management in Narela
  9. Facebook, US Settle Lawsuit Over Discriminatory Housing Advertising System, Meta Denied Charges
  10. Roxe Holdings Said to Go Public in $3.65 Billion Merger Deal With Goldenstone Acquisition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.