Technology News
loading

Toyota Recalls 2,700 Electric Cars Produced Between March and June for Faulty Wheel That May Detach

Toyota is planning to have 30 EV models by 2030, selling 3.5 million electric vehicles globally that year.

By Associated Press | Updated: 24 June 2022 07:13 IST
Toyota Recalls 2,700 Electric Cars Produced Between March and June for Faulty Wheel That May Detach

The bZ4X is a key model in Toyota’s plans to strengthen its electric lineup

Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker's ambitions to roll out electric cars.

Toyota Motor said on Friday the cause is still under investigation, but the whole wheel could come off, risking a crash.

“Until the remedy is available, no one should drive these vehicles,” the company said in a statement.

Among the vehicles subject to the latest recall, about 2,200 were destined for Europe, 270 for North America, 112 for Japan, and 60 for the rest of Asia, according to Toyota. They were produced between March and June.

The bZ4X, which went on sale about two months ago, is a key model in Toyota's plans to strengthen its electric lineup.

Toyota is planning to have 30 EV models by 2030, selling 3.5 million electric vehicles globally that year. Toyota is also investing 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion or nearly Rs. 130 crore)) in battery research and development to achieve such goals.

The “bz” in the recalled model's name, as well as others in the works, stands for a “beyond zero” series, including sport-utility vehicles of all sizes, pickup trucks and sportscars, according to Toyota.

The maker of the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models has been seen by some critics as a straggler in pushing electric vehicles, partly because it has been so bullish, and successful, in other green technology, such as hybrids and fuel cells, as well as efficient gas engines.

Demand for electric cars is expected to continue growing, especially with gas prices soaring recently, amid worries about inflation and the war in Ukraine, and people around the world become more conscious about climate change and the environment.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Toyota, EV, Lexus
YouTube Music Rolls Out Support for Android 12’s Media Recommendations Feature: Report

Related Stories

Toyota Recalls 2,700 Electric Cars Produced Between March and June for Faulty Wheel That May Detach
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme TechLife Watch R100 Launched in India: All Details Here
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Invite System in Place
  3. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  5. Poco F4 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  6. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  7. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
  8. OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 9RT ColorOS 12 Beta Programme Begins
  9. Flipkart Electronics Sale June 2022 Goes Live: Best Offers on Appliances
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Lite Official-Looking Image Showing Rear Design Surfaces
#Latest Stories
  1. Toyota Recalls 2,700 Electric Cars Produced Between March and June for Faulty Wheel That May Detach
  2. YouTube Music Rolls Out Support for Android 12’s Media Recommendations Feature: Report
  3. Artificial Photosynthesis Developed to Help Make Food Production More Energy-Efficient
  4. NASA Orders to Halt the Sale of Moon Dust Collected During the 1969 Apollo 11 Mission
  5. Google Announces Release of Chrome OS 103, Chrome OS Beta 104 With New Features
  6. Amazon Debuts CodeWhisperer as an AI Code-Writing Tool for Tech Workers, Developers
  7. Cybersecurity Threats Are Biggest Risk to National Security, Warn Cyber Experts
  8. BIS Said to Roll Out New Performance Standards for EV Batteries to Ensure Consumer Safety
  9. Samsung To Launch Galaxy S22 Ultra Night Lively Special Edition
  10. Internet Shutdowns Dangerous for Democracies, Should Be Stopped Immediately, Says UN
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.