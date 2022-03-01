Technology News
loading

Toyota Restarting Japan Factories After Malware Hits Supplier

Toyota had earlier decided to halt all lines at its Japan plants.

By Associated Press | Updated: 1 March 2022 15:05 IST
Toyota Restarting Japan Factories After Malware Hits Supplier

The Japanese business daily Nikkei reported Tuesday the problem was ransomware

Highlights
  • The server problem was partly solved by Sunday
  • Hino Motors said two of its factories in Japan were also affected
  • Daihatsu Motor also stopped production at its plant for the same reason

Toyota plans to resume production at all of its 14 plants as of Wednesday, after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier.

The supplier, Kojima Industries, said Tuesday it had found a virus in its computer server. Details were under investigation, it said.

The two companies had worked out alternative ways to carry on with manufacturing even though the server problem was not yet resolved, said Toyota Motor spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto.

Kojima supplies Toyota with many items including air-conditioning, steering wheel components, and other parts for vehicles' interiors and exteriors. The physical mechanics of production were not affected by the virus, according to the company, which like many parts suppliers is based in Toyota city in central Japan.

The Japanese business daily Nikkei reported Tuesday the problem was ransomware.

Kojima said “a threatening message” was confirmed Saturday along with a virus in a computer file. It would not say if it was ransomware. The Aichi Prefectural police were also investigating.

The server problem was partly solved by Sunday but the company decided it needed an extra day to get the overall computer system going, according to Kojima.

Toyota decided on Monday to halt all 28 lines at Toyota's Japan plants for all of Tuesday.

Hino Motors, a Toyota group truck maker, said two of its factories in Japan were also affected.

Daihatsu Motor, a Toyota affiliate that makes small cars, also stopped production at its plant for the same reason. Whether production will resume Wednesday will be decided later Tuesday, it said in a statement.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Toyota, Cyberattack
Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa Resigns Ahead of Vote on Spin-Off Plan

Related Stories

Toyota Restarting Japan Factories After Malware Hits Supplier
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  3. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  4. Redmi Note 11E Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  5. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  6. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Dies at the Age of 26
  7. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
  8. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With Windows 11 Launched in India
  9. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Discounts
  10. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless ANC Headphones Launched in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram to Shut Down IGTV App, Set to Increase Investment in Reels
  2. Inouye Solar Telescope Captures Stunning Image of a Sunspot
  3. Toyota Restarting Japan Factories After Malware Hits Supplier
  4. Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa Resigns Ahead of Vote on Spin-Off Plan
  5. India's Semiconductor Roadmap Entails Big Investments Due to Geopolitics: Minister of State for Electronics and IT
  6. Vivo Y33s 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Galaxy F23 5G Tipped to Launch in March
  8. AMC Theatres to Officially Start Accepting DOGE, SHIB Payments From March 19
  9. Ukraine Crisis: Disney, Warner Bros, Sony Pictures Halt Film Releases in Russia
  10. Amazon's Alexa to Let Customers Avail Voice-Activated Virtual Care Programme
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.