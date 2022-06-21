Technology News
loading

Tesla Sued by Former Employees Over Unethical Mass Layoffs, Seek Damage Worth 60-Day Notice Period

Tesla was served with a lawsuit by former employees and was filed late Sunday in Texas.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 June 2022 06:02 IST
Tesla Sued by Former Employees Over Unethical Mass Layoffs, Seek Damage Worth 60-Day Notice Period

Photo Credit: Reuters

re than 20 people identifying themselves as Tesla employees said they were laid off

Highlights
  • The workers allege Tesla failed to adhere to federal laws on mass layoffs
  • They are seeking class action status for all former Tesla employees
  • Tesla didn't immediately respond to requests for comment about lawsuit

Former Tesla employees have filed a lawsuit against the US electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts.

The lawsuit was filed late Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

The workers allege the company failed to adhere to federal laws on mass layoffs that require a 60-day notification period under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, according to the lawsuit.

They are seeking class action status for all former Tesla employees throughout the United States who were laid off in May or June without advance notice.

"Tesla has simply notified the employees that their terminations would be effective immediately," the complaint said.

Tesla, which has not commented on numbers of layoffs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the lawsuit.

Musk, the world's richest person, said earlier this month he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that Tesla needed to cut staff by about 10 percent, according to an email seen by Reuters.

More than 20 people identifying themselves as Tesla employees said they were laid off, let go or had positions terminated this month, according to online postings and interviews with Reuters.

The action filed by John Lynch and Daxton Hartsfield, who were fired on June 10 and June 15, respectively, seeks pay and benefits for the 60-day notification period.

"It's pretty shocking that Tesla would just blatantly violate federal labor law by laying off so many workers without providing the required notice," Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney representing the workers told Reuters.

“She said Tesla is offering some employees only one week of severance, adding that she is preparing an emergency motion with a court to try to block Tesla from trying to get releases from employees in exchange for just one week of severance.

The suit was filed in the US District Court, Western District of Texas.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, layoff, EV, US
Telecom Industry, Wi-Fi Providers Should Collaborate for Biz Models, Says TRAI Chief

Related Stories

Tesla Sued by Former Employees Over Unethical Mass Layoffs, Seek Damage Worth 60-Day Notice Period
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  3. Telegram Premium Subscription Now Official, Offers Additional Features
  4. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  5. Infinix Zero 5G Review: A Powerful Smartphone but at What Cost?
  6. Nokia G400 5G Variants Spotted Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  7. Tesla Sued by Former Employees Over Unethical Mass Layoffs
  8. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition With Ultra HD Display Launched: Details
  9. Tecno Spark 9T With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled
  10. MIUI 12 Remove Ads: How to Get Rid of Ads From Your Xiaomi Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Sued by Former Employees Over Unethical Mass Layoffs, Seek Damage Worth 60-Day Notice Period
  2. Telecom Industry, Wi-Fi Providers Should Collaborate for Biz Models, Says TRAI Chief
  3. DoT Launches Scheme for Design-Led Manufacturers, Extends PLI Scheme Duration for 5G Ecosystem
  4. Apple’s iOS 16 Will Enable Users to Bypass CAPTCHA Verification Prompt: Report
  5. Tencent Said to Form 'Extended Reality' Unit, Steps Into Metaverse World
  6. Facebook Owner Meta Loses Appeal in Russian Court Over 'Extremist Activity' Tag: Report
  7. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 Tipped After Official Teaser of a New Accessory; Alleged Renders Leaked
  8. Apple Could Launch Second Generation AirTag Model Soon as Shipments Expected to Grow: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Redmi Note 10S Price in India Slashed Up To Rs. 2,000: All Details
  10. Intel Demands $624 Million in Interest From EU After Antitrust Fine Win
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.