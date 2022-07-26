Technology News
loading

Tesla Increases Capital Spending Plan by $1 Billion, Discloses Second Subpoena on Elon Musk’s 2018 Tweet

Tesla expects to spend between $6 billion (roughly Rs. 47,900 crore) and $8 billion (roughly Rs. 63,800 crore) this year and each of the next two years.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 July 2022 10:11 IST
Tesla Increases Capital Spending Plan by $1 Billion, Discloses Second Subpoena on Elon Musk’s 2018 Tweet

Tesla's filing said it converted about 75 percent of its bitcoin holdings into fiat currency

Highlights
  • Musk had settled a lawsuit by the SEC over his go-private tweets
  • The company said it will cooperate with the government authorities
  • In June, he also appealed a judge's refusal to end the agreement

Tesla has increased its capital spending plan by $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,000 crore), the electric automaker said in a regulatory filing on Monday that also disclosed a second subpoena related to Chief Executive Elon Musk's go-private tweets in 2018. The company now expects to spend between $6 billion (roughly Rs. 47,900 crore) and $8 billion (roughly Rs. 63,800 crore) this year and each of the next two years, up from its previous expenditure plan of $5 billion-$7 billion (roughly Rs. 40,000 crore – Rs. 55,800 crore), as it looks to ramp up production at its new facilities in Texas and Berlin.

Musk had last month said the factories are "losing billions of dollars" as they struggle to raise output due to a shortage of batteries and China port issues.

Meanwhile, the latest subpoena by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 13, has sought information about compliance with Musk's settlement with the regulator in 2018.

Musk had settled a lawsuit by the SEC over his go-private tweets by agreeing to let the company's lawyers pre-approve tweets with material information about the company.

The company said it will cooperate with the government authorities. The SEC declined to comment. The regulator had first subpoenaed Tesla in November related to the settlement.

The world's richest person, who calls himself a "free speech absolutist", had in March said his "funding secured" tweet was truthful, likening himself to rapper Eminem in seeking to throw out his 2018 agreement with the SEC.

In June, he also appealed a judge's refusal to end the agreement.

The latest subpoena comes as Musk prepares for a legal showdown in October with Twitter for dropping his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,51,000 crore) offer to buy the social media company.

In June, the regulator had questioned Musk over a tweet in which he raised doubts over his acquisition of Twitter due to concerns over the number of fake users and spam accounts.

Separately, Tesla's filing said it converted about 75 percent of its bitcoin holdings into fiat currency, gaining $64 million (roughly Rs. 510 crore) in the process, while recording an impairment charge of $170 million (roughly Rs. 1,400 crore) in the first six months of 2022.

As of June 30, the fair market value of its digital assets was worth $222 million (roughly Rs. 1,800 crore), it said in the filing.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telsa, EV, Elon Musk, SEC, Twitter
Vivo India Committed Heinous Economic Offence Related to Money Laundering, ED Tells Delhi HC
Tesla Increases Capital Spending Plan by $1 Billion, Discloses Second Subpoena on Elon Musk’s 2018 Tweet
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  3. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  4. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  8. Realme Pad X, Watch 3, More to Launch in India Today at 12:30pm: Details
  9. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Launched in India: Details
  10. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists in US Hack Fruit Flies' Brains to Make Them Remote-Controlled
  2. FIFA 23, Juventus Strike New Deal to End Italian Club's 3-Year Absence
  3. Thailand’s SEC Probing Potential Losses for Users of Crypto Platform Zipmex Users After Suspended Withdrawals
  4. Itel A23S With 3,020mAh Battery, Smart Face Unlock Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo Y16 Spotted on BIS Database, Expected to Debut in India Soon: Report
  6. Black Panther Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Wakanda Title
  7. Bitzero to Convert Abandoned US Missile Site Into Bitcoin Mining Site, Data Centre: Details
  8. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  9. Eutelsat, OneWeb Agree to Merge to Rival Elon Musk’s Starink in Fast Growing Broadband Internet Market
  10. Animoca Brands Launches DAO to Develop Metaverse Standards: Here's How Its Different From MSF
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.