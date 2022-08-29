Tesla CEO Elon Musk expects to launch the automaker's self-driving technology, also known as Full Self-Driving in the US by the end of the year, according to a report. The company is also reportedly hoping to release the software feature in Europe, which could happen if it clears regulatory hurdles. Meanwhile, Musk also said he is working on getting SpaceX's Starship, touted to be a game-changing reusable space transport system, into orbit by the end of the year, according to the report.

Speaking at an energy conference in Norway on Monday, Musk mentioned two technologies, SpaceX's starship, and Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD), that his attention was currently focussed on according to a report by Reuters.

"The two technologies I am focused on, trying to ideally get done before the end of the year, are getting our Starship into orbit ... and then having Tesla cars to be able to do self-driving, Musk said, according to the report.

The Tesla chief said that he hopes the company's FSD technology will be ready by the end of the year, so that it could be widely released across the US, as well as in Europe, where it is yet to gain regulatory approval.

Last week, Musk asked a Tesla owner not to complain about the assisted driving feature that is expected to launch as a paid service in the future. The customer had claimed that the company's FSD feature still required intervention, while Musk stated that the version of the system being used by the customer was an early beta release, which they had requested to use, ahead of the release of the feature.

"10.69 is in limited release for a reason. Please do not ask to be included in early beta releases and then complain," Musk responded to the user on Twitter, who claimed they had already spent a total of $32,000 (roughly Rs. 25,56,800) to use the feature.