Elon Musk Hopes to Launch Tesla Full Self-Driving in the US, SpaceX Starship into Orbit by 2022 End: Report

Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology is currently in beta testing ahead of its official release by the company.

By David Delima |  Updated: 29 August 2022 18:44 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The Tesla chief said that he hopes the company's FSD technology will be ready by the end of the year

  • Tesla's Full Self-Driving is the company's assisted driving technology
  • Elon Musk wants to launch the self-driving technology in the US by 2022
  • Musk also said he wants to launch SpaceX's Starship into orbit this year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk expects to launch the automaker's self-driving technology, also known as Full Self-Driving in the US by the end of the year, according to a report. The company is also reportedly hoping to release the software feature in Europe, which could happen if it clears regulatory hurdles. Meanwhile, Musk also said he is working on getting SpaceX's Starship, touted to be a game-changing reusable space transport system, into orbit by the end of the year, according to the report.  

Speaking at an energy conference in Norway on Monday, Musk mentioned two technologies, SpaceX's starship, and Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD), that his attention was currently focussed on according to a report by Reuters. 

"The two technologies I am focused on, trying to ideally get done before the end of the year, are getting our Starship into orbit ... and then having Tesla cars to be able to do self-driving, Musk said, according to the report. 

The Tesla chief said that he hopes the company's FSD technology will be ready by the end of the year, so that it could be widely released across the US, as well as in Europe, where it is yet to gain regulatory approval. 

Last week, Musk asked a Tesla owner not to complain about the assisted driving feature that is expected to launch as a paid service in the future. The customer had claimed that the company's FSD feature still required intervention, while Musk stated that the version of the system being used by the customer was an early beta release, which they had requested to use, ahead of the release of the feature. 

"10.69 is in limited release for a reason. Please do not ask to be included in early beta releases and then complain," Musk responded to the user on Twitter, who claimed they had already spent a total of $32,000 (roughly Rs. 25,56,800) to use the feature.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, SpaceX, Elon Musk
Comment
 
 

