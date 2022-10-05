Technology News
loading

Tesla to Remove Ultrasonic Vehicle Sensors; to Rely on Cameras Amid Autopilot Scrutiny

Elon Musk has said Tesla can achieve full autonomy with cameras only, but he has missed his targets to roll out driverless self-driving taxis.

By Reuters |  Updated: 5 October 2022 14:21 IST
Tesla to Remove Ultrasonic Vehicle Sensors; to Rely on Cameras Amid Autopilot Scrutiny

Tesla last year started dropping radar sensors amid a chip shortage

Highlights
  • Tesla is facing scrutiny over its Autopilot system
  • The company will remove ultrasonic sensors from the Model 3, Model Y
  • Tesla Model S, Model X vehicles will follow suit in 2023

Tesla said on Tuesday it will remove ultrasonic sensors from its vehicles starting this month, as it moves ahead with using only cameras in its safety and driver-assistant features.

Tesla vehicles now have 12 ultrasonic sensors on the front and rear bumpers, and short-range sound sensors are mainly used in parking applications and to detect close objects.

"It'll save them a few dollars. I mean those things are pretty cheap," Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid said, referring to ultrasonic sensors. "It'll also save them some chips."

Tesla last year started dropping radar sensors amid a chip shortage.

Chief Executive Elon Musk has said Tesla can achieve full autonomy with cameras only, but he has missed his targets to roll out self-driving taxis which require no drivers.

The automaker faces growing regulatory, legal and public scrutiny over its Autopilot system following crashes.

Tesla said it will remove ultrasonic sensors from the Model 3 and Model Y globally over the next few months, followed by the Model S and Model X in 2023.

The transition will temporarily limit automated parking features, but not affect crash safety ratings, Tesla noted.

"It remains to be seen whether this will be 'two steps forward and one step backward' or the other way around," said Raj Rajkumar, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University.

While self-driving tech firms and automakers use multiple sensors like expensive lidars, Tesla relies only on cameras and artificial intelligence to help a vehicle recognize the environment.

"The question is how well the cameras can see nearby the car, which sometimes can be limited," said Professor Philip Koopman of Carnegie Mellon University.

A widely followed Tesla researcher known only as "Green" on Twitter tweeted on Tuesday that ultrasonic sensors are also used in Autopilot as a "fail-safe" feature for changing lanes.

"Impact on safety of autopilot is likely small. Now impact of safety of manual parking on the other hand might be big," he said, adding that parking chimes help people avoid hitting walls and other obstacles.

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk
Bitcoin Moves Past $20,000 for the First Time in October, Altcoins Pick Up on BTC Momentum
The Witcher: Four New Games Announced by CD Projekt Red

Related Stories

Tesla to Remove Ultrasonic Vehicle Sensors; to Rely on Cameras Amid Autopilot Scrutiny
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Offers Announced: Details Here
  2. Redmi Pad With 10.61-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  3. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro With 1.64-Inch AMOLED Display Launched: All Details
  4. Redmi Pad First Impressions: The New Affordable Android Tablet Champ?
  5. Oppo A17 With MediaTek Helio G35, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  7. No Charge on RuPay Credit Card UPI Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000, NPCI Says
  8. Oppo A77s With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: All Details
  9. Xiaomi 12T Series With 5,000mAH Battery, 120W HyperCharge Unveiled: Details
  10. Nothing Ear Stick True Wireless Earphones to Be Revealed on October 26
#Latest Stories
  1. Dune: The Sisterhood Casts Chernobyl’s Emily Watson, Harry Potter's Shirley Henderson as Leads: Report
  2. SpaceX to Fly Russian Cosmonaut Anna Kikina to International Space Station Amid Ukraine War
  3. RuPay Credit Card UPI Usage: No Charge for Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000, NPCI Says
  4. Redmi Buds 4 Pro, Buds 4 With Dual Dynamic Drivers, ANC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. SWIFT Lays Out Blueprint for Central Bank Digital Currency Network After 8-Month Experiment
  6. Company of Heroes 3 Release Date Delayed to February 2023
  7. Cross-Chain Bridges, DEXs Have Been Used to Launder $4 Billion Stolen Crypto: Elliptic
  8. VeeFriends NFT Characters to Be Sold as Toys at Macy’s, Toys”R”Us
  9. Apple Reportedly Asks Suppliers to Shift Some AirPods, Beats Production to India: All Details
  10. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro With 1.64-Inch AMOLED Display, 110+ Sports Modes Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.