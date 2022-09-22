Technology News
Tesla Issues Recall of Nearly 1.1 Million Cars Over Faulty Automatic Window Reversing Software

Tesla told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it would perform an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system.

By Reuters |  Updated: 22 September 2022 17:44 IST
Tesla Issues Recall of Nearly 1.1 Million Cars Over Faulty Automatic Window Reversing Software

Photo Credit: Tesla

The recall covers some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles

  • Tesla said it was not aware of any warranty claims related to the recall
  • Tesla will roll out software update starting September 13
  • The issue detected increases the risk of injury

Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million US vehicles because the window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, increasing the risk of injury.

The electric vehicle manufacturer told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it would perform an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system. The recall covers some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.

Tesla said it was not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the recall.

NHTSA said a closing window without the proper automatic reversing system may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury.

NHTSA said the vehicles failed to comply with the requirements of a federal motor vehicle safety standard on power windows.

Tesla said during product testing in August employees identified window automatic reversal system performance that had "greater than expected variations in response to pinch detection."

After extensive additional testing, Tesla determined the vehicles pinch detection and retraction performance in the test results did not meet automatic reversal systems requirements.

Tesla said starting September 13, vehicles in production and in pre-delivery received a software update that sets power operated window operation to the requirements.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Tesla, NHTSA, Tesla Recall, Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model X, Tesla Model S, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
Tesla Issues Recall of Nearly 1.1 Million Cars Over Faulty Automatic Window Reversing Software
