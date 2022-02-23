Technology News
loading

Tesla Ex-Employee Alleges Workplace Racism, Files Lawsuit

Tesla has been accused of ignoring widespread racist discrimination and safety violations.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 February 2022 12:30 IST
Tesla Ex-Employee Alleges Workplace Racism, Files Lawsuit

A California state agency earlier this month sued Tesla over allegations by some Black workers

Highlights
  • Tesla said the lawsuit was "misguided"
  • Musk on Tuesday accused the US Securities and Exchange Commission
  • Tesla disclosed earlier this month that it had received a subpoena

A former Tesla construction manager has filed a lawsuit against the electric car company alleging he was fired for reporting widespread safety violations and race discrimination at Tesla's factories.

In the lawsuit filed with Alameda County Superior Court on Friday, Marc Cage, an African American, claimed to have reported safety violations that risked massive explosions at Tesla's battery factory in Nevada and systematic failures by the company to disclose serious on-the-job injuries.

"Tesla's commitments to unrealistic production goals and frantic efforts to ramp up its production, often to make good on rash promises, overrode any commitment to employee safety," the complaint says.

He also alleged that Tesla employees, with the full knowledge of the company's management, denigrated and harassed him on the basis of his race.

"Virtually every restroom in Tesla's Fremont facility contained writings or carvings of racist symbols and slurs, including swastikas and prominent displays of the n-word," Cage said in his complaint.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

A California state agency earlier this month sued Tesla over allegations by some Black workers that they were subjected to racist slurs and drawings and assigned the most physically demanding jobs at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California.

That lawsuit, which Tesla said was "misguided," said the company tolerated racial discrimination, adding to claims made in several other lawsuits against the world's most valuable automaker.

Tesla and its chief executive, Elon Musk, have escalated a battle with regulators who have scrutinised his social media posts, the company's treatment of its workers and its testing of semi-automated driving systems on public roads.

Musk on Tuesday accused the US Securities and Exchange Commission of being a multi-layered "corruption onion." A day earlier, the company had accused the agency of leaking information from a Tesla-related probe.

Tesla disclosed earlier this month that it had received a subpoena from the SEC about its compliance with a 2018 settlement over Musk's tweets about taking the company private.

Last week, the company and Musk accused the SEC of harassing them with an investigation to punish Musk for being an outspoken critic of the government.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, EV, Electric car, Electric vehicle
OnePlus Nord TWS Earbuds Leaked Renders Tip Flat Stem Design, New ‘Oscar’ Smartphone Tipped

Related Stories

Tesla Ex-Employee Alleges Workplace Racism, Files Lawsuit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  2. Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Begin on February 23: Deals, Offers
  3. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  4. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
  5. Ambrane FitShot Sphere Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Debuts in India
  6. Realme 9 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Goes on Early Pre-Booking in India
  8. Yamaha Wireless Headphones and Earphones Series Now in India: All Details
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked: All You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Ex-Employee Alleges Workplace Racism, Files Lawsuit
  2. OnePlus Nord TWS Earbuds Leaked Renders Tip Flat Stem Design, New ‘Oscar’ Smartphone Tipped
  3. Realme GT Neo 3 Price in India, Design, Key Specifications Tipped via Multiple Reports
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Bulls Retain Key Resistance Levels as Terra Leads Altcoin Charge
  5. Noise Buds VS202 TWS Earbuds With Upto 24-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India Launch Date Set for February 24, Flipkart Teases
  7. PlayStation VR2 Headset With PS5 Inspired Rounded Design, PS VR2 Sense Controller Unveiled by Sony
  8. Amazon Continues to Interfere With Union Election at Alabama Warehouse, Say Workers
  9. Facebook Reels Like Instagram and TikTok Launched Globally in 150 Countries
  10. Realme 9 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.