Technology News
loading

Tesla Braces for Q2 Earnings Hit as Analysts Expect 8 Percent Decline Over Previous Quarter

Analysts expect electric vehicle market leader Tesla to report second-quarter revenue of $17.23 billion (roughly Rs. XXX crore).

By Reuters | Updated: 20 July 2022 15:01 IST
Tesla Braces for Q2 Earnings Hit as Analysts Expect 8 Percent Decline Over Previous Quarter

Elon Musk in April said Tesla could raise deliveries 60 percent this year

Highlights
  • Analysts expect Tesla to report second quarter revenue of $17.23 billion
  • Tesla delivered 564,743 vehicles in the first half
  • Tesla navigated supply-chain challenges better than rivals, analyst said

Tesla Inc's second-quarter results on Wednesday are expected to show the strains of China's COVID-19 lockdown and protracted startups of new factories. Investors want to know if the end of the year will be much better. Tesla has started layoffs, following through on a plan by Chief Executive Elon Musk, who said he had "a super bad feeling about the economy" in June. He also has said Tesla's new factories in Austin, Texas, and Berlin are "gigantic money furnaces" which are losing billions of dollars.

Add to that concerns about growing competition from electric vehicle makers and COVID-19 in Shanghai, home of Tesla's China factory and its suppliers.

"The expectations are very low for the quarter. The key to this is what they're going to say going forward because expectations for the second half of this year are very strong for this company," Curzio Research CEO Frank Curzio said.

Analysts expect the electric vehicle market leader to report second-quarter revenue of $17.23 billion (roughly Rs. 1,37,800 crore), an 8 percent decline from a record high achieved the previous quarter. Analysts also expect an adjusted profit of $1.86 (roughly Rs. 150) per share, a 42 percent slump from a year ago, according to Refinitiv data.

Musk in April said Tesla could raise deliveries 60 percent this year, which would translate into nearly 1.5 million vehicles, although Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said many analysts expect closer to 1.4 million deliveries and will want to hear whether Musk is still bullish about demand amid recession fears.

Tesla delivered 564,743 vehicles in the first half. It delivered 17.9 percent fewer EVs in the second quarter from the previous quarter as China's COVID 19-related shutdown hit its factory and supply chain.

Tesla navigated supply-chain challenges better than rivals early in the pandemic, and Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner said high prices and cost-cutting could help Tesla pleasantly surprise investors.

The price of Tesla's Model Y long-range version, now $65,990 (roughly Rs. 52,76,800), has risen more than 30 percent since the start of 2021.

The production outlook for the second half will depend much on the factory in Shanghai, which has just emerged from a two-month lockdown and is again scrambling to contain a resurgence of COVID-19.

The competitive landscape is also heating up.

Volkswagen AG's CEO, Herbert Diess, sees a strong second half of 2022 and expects progress in catching up with Tesla due to easing chip shortages. Meanwhile, Musk tweeted in June that "Hyundai is doing pretty well," referring to the South Korean automaker that has been gaining U.S. market share.

Musk may also need to talk about issues beyond production and demand, including his effort to escape from a deal to buy Twitter Inc. Other issues include progress on Tesla's plan to achieve full self-driving following the resignation of a high-profile executive, and progress on Tesla's new batteries needed to boost production at its Texas factory.

The value of Tesla's bitcoin holdings has declined and will lead to impairment charges of hundreds of millions of dollars, according analysts' estimates.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EV, Tesla, Elon Musk
Meta Faces Trademark Lawsuit by New York-Based VR Company MetaX
India’s CoinDCX Exchange Appoints Former Amazon Pay Exec Gaurav Arora to Head DeFi Initiatives

Related Stories

Tesla Braces for Q2 Earnings Hit as Analysts Expect 8 Percent Decline Over Previous Quarter
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Tipped to Launch in India Without Charger
  2. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  3. UIDAI Calls On 20 Hackers to Fix Aadhaar Data Security Issues: Report
  4. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  5. Amazon Prime Day Is Here: How to Get Free Prime Membership
  6. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  7. Vivo T1x Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  8. Redmi K50i, Redmi Buds 3 Lite TWS Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  9. Ather 450X Gen 3 With Upgraded Dashboard Launched in India: Details
  10. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Confirms Its Ad-Supported Plan Won't Offer All of the Content: All You Need to Know
  2. Amazon Prime Video App Introduces User-Friendly Interface for Easy Access
  3. iPhone Maker Foxconn Partners With Chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to Develop EV Platforms
  4. Russia Punishes Wikimedia for Violating Law by Sharing Prohibited Content Over Ukraine War
  5. India’s Proposed IT Rules, Panel Formation for Content Moderation Decisions Concern US Tech Giants
  6. UIDAI Bug Bounty Programme: 20 Ethical Hackers to Reportedly Detect, Fix Aadhaar Data Security Issues
  7. Netflix to Acquire Independent Animation Studio Animal Logic to Boost Animation Production Capabilities
  8. NASA Delays VIPER Moon Rover Launch To 2024 To Allow Lander Development
  9. Google Pixel 6a May Come Without Charger in India, Suggests Retail Box Leak
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Teased to Come in Black, Green Colours; Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.