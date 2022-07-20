Technology News
loading

Tesla Shares Only 1 Percent Blame for Fatal Crash That Killed Two Teens, Rules Jury

Tuesday's verdict placed 90 percent of the blame on the driver, Barrett Riley, and 9 percent on his father, James Riley.

By Associated Press | Updated: 20 July 2022 23:22 IST
Tesla Shares Only 1 Percent Blame for Fatal Crash That Killed Two Teens, Rules Jury

Tesla denied negligence in disabling the speed limiter

Highlights
  • NTSB said the car's speed was likely the cause of the crash
  • Teen's father blamed Tesla removed a speed limiter without his permission
  • Tesla argued the teen's parents were negligent for letting him drive

A jury in Florida has found Tesla just one percent negligent in a fiery crash that killed two teens, for disabling a speed limiter on the electric car.

Tuesday's verdict placed 90 percent of the blame on the driver, Barrett Riley, and 9 percent on his father, James Riley, who brought the lawsuit against Tesla.

It's the first known case involving a Tesla crash that has gone to trial, said Michael Brooks, acting exective director at the Center for Auto Safety.

Barrett and his friend Edgar Monserrat Martinez were about to graduate from their private school in South Florida when they died in the May 2018 crash near Fort Lauderdale Beach. A backseat passenger was ejected and survived.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined he was driving at 116 miles per hour (186km per hour) in a 30 miles per hour (48km per hour) zone, and the most likely cause of the crash “was the driver's loss of control as a result of excessive speed.”

James claimed the crash was “entirely survivable” and that it was the ensuing fire that killed the teenagers, but the judge dismissed his lawsuit's claim that Tesla designed defective lithium ion batteries that “burst into an uncontrollable and fatal fire” upon impact.

James also said Tesla removed a speed limiter without his permission. He had ordered the instrument installed to prevent his son from driving at more than 85 miles per hour (136km per hour).

An investigation found that about a month before the crash, the teen asked workers at Tesla's Dania Beach dealership to return the car to normal operating mode while it was being serviced.

Tesla denied negligence in disabling the speed limiter. The company argued that the teen's parents were negligent in allowing him to drive the vehicle “when they were aware of his history of speeding and reckless driving,” according to the judge's instructions to the jury.

Brooks, at the Center for Auto Safety, said other lawsuits are pending against Tesla involving the vehicle's autopilot and full self-driving systems.

 

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, autopilot, car crash
Instagram Makes It Easy for Users to Search Locations With Its New Map Feature

Related Stories

Tesla Shares Only 1 Percent Blame for Fatal Crash That Killed Two Teens, Rules Jury
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  2. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  3. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  4. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  5. Game of Thrones Spin-Off House of the Dragon Release Date Revealed
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Smartphones
  7. Vivo T1x Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  8. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  9. Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender
  10. Redmi K50i 5G India Pricing Surface Online, Bank Offers Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Shares Only 1 Percent Blame for Fatal Crash That Killed Two Teens, Rules Jury
  2. Instagram Makes It Easy for Users to Search Locations With Its New Map Feature
  3. Walmart's PhonePe Planning to Move Its Headquarters From Singapore to India
  4. EU Investigators Said to Speed Up Case Against Apple With New Charges
  5. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India: Details
  6. Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ola's Ritesh Agarwal and Other Tech Heads to Meet Parliamentary Panel
  7. OnePlus 10T 5G Set to Launch alongside OxygenOS 13 on August 3 at NYC Event: Details 
  8. Sebi Directs Sub-KYC User Agencies to Provide Aadhaar Authentication to Their Clients
  9. Yakuza 8 Screenshots Reveal Returning Characters, Ichiban’s New Haircut
  10. NCLT Rejects Amazon’s Objections, Orders Insolvency Proceedings Against Future Retail
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.