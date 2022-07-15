Technology News
loading

Tesla Moves Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Mass Layoffs, Says It Fired Poorly Performing Workers

Tesla in a filing said the workers who were terminated signed valid agreements to refrain from participating in class-action lawsuits.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 July 2022 00:26 IST
Tesla Moves Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Mass Layoffs, Says It Fired Poorly Performing Workers

Tesla was sued by two former employees in June over mass layoffs

Highlights
  • Lawyers for plaintiffs did not immediately respond to request for comment
  • WARN Act requires companies to notify workers of layoffs before 60 days
  • Tesla says it routinely asks terminated workers to sign waivers

Tesla on Thursday asked a US court to dismiss a lawsuit claiming the electric car maker violated federal law by laying off hundreds of workers without advance notice.

Tesla in a filing in federal court in Austin, Texas, where the company is based, said the workers who were terminated signed valid agreements to bring employment-related legal disputes in arbitration and to refrain from participating in class-action lawsuits.

Even if the case remained in court, it should be dismissed because the company was merely "right-sizing" by firing poorly performing workers and not engaging in layoffs that require advance notice, Tesla said.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires businesses to notify workers of mass layoffs at least 60 days in advance unless they are caused by natural disasters or "unforeseeable business circumstances."

The lawsuit filed in June by two former Tesla employees accuses the company of violating the law by abruptly laying off more than 500 workers at its Sparks, Nevada gigafactory as part of a nationwide purge of its workforce.

The plaintiffs are seeking class action status for all former Tesla employees throughout the United States who were laid off in May or June without notice.

Last week, the plaintiffs moved to stop Tesla from allegedly asking workers to sign severance agreements waiving their ability to sue the company in exchange for one or two weeks' pay.

The company in Thursday's filing said it routinely asks terminated workers to sign waivers, and that the agreements are proper because no worker was asked to sign one after the lawsuit was filed. Some courts have found that waivers signed by workers while a lawsuit is pending are invalid.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 
Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla
Delhi Traffic Signals to Introduce Electronic Signs Indicating Speed Limits, Timer Displays

Related Stories

Tesla Moves Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Mass Layoffs, Says It Fired Poorly Performing Workers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government To Introduce Right to Repair to Allow Self, Third Party Repair
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. All You Need to Know About Jaadugar, the Next Indian Netflix Movie
  4. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  5. Watch Janhvi Kapoor in Trailer for Good Luck Jerry, Out July 29 on Hotstar
  6. Asus Zenfone 9 Confirmed to Launch on July 28: Details
  7. This is What Happens When you Type Pride in Google Sheets
  8. Jaadugar, The Gray Man, Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2, and More on Netflix in July
  9. All You Need to Know About Shoorveer, the Next Disney+ Hotstar Series
  10. How to Play YouTube Videos in the Background on Your Phone for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Moves Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Mass Layoffs, Says It Fired Poorly Performing Workers
  2. Delhi Traffic Signals to Introduce Electronic Signs Indicating Speed Limits, Timer Displays
  3. Bharti Airtel Allots 1.2 Percent Equity Shares to Google for USD 700 million
  4. Netflix to Host Second Global Fan Event TUDUM on September 24
  5. Google Might Reportedly Face Antitrust Lawsuit Filed by DoJ in Weeks
  6. Government Plans Right to Repair Framework to Facilitate Self, Third Party Repair of Products
  7. Amazon India Partners With Magenta Mobility for EV Deployment in Hyderabad
  8. General Motors, Pilot to Develop 2000 EV Charging Network Across US Highways
  9. Japan Plans To Transport People From Moon To Earth By Train. Here Are The Details
  10. Facebook, Instagram Parent Meta Releases First Human Rights Report for 2020, 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.