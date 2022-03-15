Technology News
loading

Tesla Raises Prices for Its EVs for Second Time in Less Than a Week

Tesla’s price hikes come as costs of raw materials are surging, exacerbated by supply chain disruptions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 March 2022 17:30 IST
Tesla Raises Prices for Its EVs for Second Time in Less Than a Week

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Tesla

Tesla increased Model Y SUVs and Model 3 Long Range sedans' price last week

Highlights
  • Tesla raised prices for all its models by 5-10 percent in the US
  • It raised prices of some China-made Model 3 and Model Y by 5 percent
  • Tesla and SpaceX are seeing significant recent inflation pressure: Musk

Tesla raised its prices in China and the US for the second time in less than a week, after CEO Elon Musk said the US electric carmaker was facing significant inflationary pressure in raw materials and logistics.

The increases come as costs of raw materials are surging, exacerbated by supply chain disruptions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prices of metals used in cars have soared, including aluminium that is used in the bodywork, palladium used in catalytic converters, and nickel and lithium that power electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The costs have raised concerns about EV economics, as legacy automakers and startups prepare to launch new cars on the back of a long semiconductor supply crunch that is still knocking production at companies including Toyota and Volkswagen.

Tesla, which has a diversified supply chain, has bought "millions of euros worth of aluminum" from Russian aluminium giant Rusal, CNBC reported on Monday, citing internal documents.

Rusal's billionaire founder Oleg Deripaska has been sanctioned by Britain.

Tesla bought Rusal aluminum for casting parts at its new vehicle assembly plant outside of Berlin for the Tesla Model Y, among other things, CNBC said.

Tesla received a conditional go-ahead for its EUR 5 billion (roughly Rs. 42,075 crore) German gigafactory earlier this month after months of delay.

Tesla and Rusal did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

"Tesla & SpaceX are seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics," Musk tweeted on Monday, referring to his rocket company. "And we are not alone," he said.

Tesla raised prices on Tuesday for all its models in the US by 5-10 percent, its website showed. In China, it raised prices of some China-made Model 3 and Model Y products by about 5 percent.

Last week, the company increased prices of its US Model Y SUVs and Model 3 Long Range sedans and some China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, SpaceX, EV, Electric Vehicles
Samsung Galaxy Book 2, 5 Other Windows 11 Laptops Set to Launch in India on March 17

Related Stories

Tesla Raises Prices for Its EVs for Second Time in Less Than a Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  3. Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S With USB Type-C Charging Debuts
  4. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch on March 17
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  7. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  8. Xiaomi 12 Series to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  9. iPhone 14 Series to Feature Taller Screens, No iPhone mini This Year: All Details
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. Data Usage in India Grew by Over 50 Percent in the Last 5 Years, 5G Arrival to Continue Trajectory: Nokia
  2. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  3. No Plans to Introduce a Cryptocurrency: Government to Rajya Sabha
  4. Vivo Y33T Starry Gold Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Lineups Refreshed in India: All Details
  6. Tesla Raises Prices for Its EVs for Second Time in Less Than a Week
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 2, 5 Other Windows 11 Laptops Set to Launch in India on March 17
  8. Xiaomi Mix 5 Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing; Said to Sport Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  9. Ex-Disney CEO Robert Iger Joins Metaverse Firm Genesis Headed by Indian-Origin Akash Nigam
  10. Germany Warns Against Russia's Kaspersky Anti-Virus Software Amid Ukraine War
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.