Technology News
loading

Tesla Accused of Exaggerating Mileage of Its Electric Cars, South Korea to Investigate

Tesla Model 3 is among the EVs under scrutiny.

By Agencies | Updated: 15 February 2022 18:04 IST
Tesla Accused of Exaggerating Mileage of Its Electric Cars, South Korea to Investigate

Tesla recently recalled nearly 579,000 vehicles in the US because a Boombox function can play sounds

Highlights
  • KFTC had sent a report to Tesla
  • Tesla says Model 3 can travel 528km (328 miles) on a single charge
  • KFTC says however that the range may fall short

South Korea's antitrust regulator is investigating US electric car maker Tesla over allegations the company exaggerated the specifications of its batteries, an official at the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said on Tuesday.

Yonhap news agency on late Monday reported the KFTC had sent a report to the electric vehicle (EV) maker stating that it had exaggerated the mileage of some of its models, including Model 3, in violation of the Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising.

"We plan to hold a meeting to decide the level of sanctions against the automaker," an official at the KFTC told Reuters.

Tesla, on its website, says its Model 3 can travel 528km (328 miles) on a single charge. The KFTC says however that the range may fall short of that should the temperature drop below freezing.

Analysts said most electric vehicles could generally experience some loss of driving range in cold weather.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

The electric car-maker recently recalled nearly 579,000 vehicles in the US because a Boombox function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians.

The cars and SUVs have what Tesla calls a Boombox function that allows drivers to play sounds while the vehicles are moving, according to data on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website last week. This violates federal safety standards that require pedestrian warning noises for electric cars, which make little noise when in motion, the agency said.

It was the fourth Tesla recall made public in the last two weeks as US safety regulators increase scrutiny of the nation's largest electric vehicle maker. In two of the recalls, Tesla made decisions that violate federal motor vehicle safety standards, while the others are software errors.

 

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Model 3, EV, Electric Car, Electric vehicle
Snapchat, like Instagram to Put Ads Within Stories; Share Money With Creators

Related Stories

Tesla Accused of Exaggerating Mileage of Its Electric Cars, South Korea to Investigate
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  6. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Logitech POP Keys Keyboard, POP Mouse With Emoji Shortcuts Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.