Technology News
loading

Tesla Faces German Lawsuit Over Privacy Concerns, Emissions Claims: All Details

Tesla customers were not informed that the use of sentry mode, where cameras monitor the car's surroundings, clashed with European data privacy laws.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 19 July 2022 19:27 IST
Tesla Faces German Lawsuit Over Privacy Concerns, Emissions Claims: All Details

Tesla opened its first European factory outside Berlin earlier this year

Highlights
  • Tesla customers were not informed that the use of sentry mode
  • The approval of the surveillance system showed gaps in the procedures
  • Transport and data regulators should strengthen their cooperation

A German consumer group on Tuesday said it had sued US electric vehicles manufacturer Tesla over data privacy concerns and claims that buying its cars reduces emissions. The VZBV said in a statement it had "filed a lawsuit at the Berlin state court against Tesla", accusing the carmaker of "misleading climate statements and lacking information" related to the vehicles' surveillance cameras. Tesla customers were not informed that the use of sentry mode, where cameras monitor the car's surroundings, clashed with European data privacy laws, the VZBV said.

Users of the function "would need to obtain consent for the processing of personal data from passers-by who happened to walk past the car", said Heiko Duenkel, head of litigation at the VZBV.

As such, conforming with data protection regulations while using the function was "practically impossible", with drivers "risking fines", Duenkel said.

The approval of the surveillance system showed "gaps in the approval procedures for automated driving functions" in Germany, said Marion Jungbluth, head of mobility at the VZBV.

Transport and data regulators should "strengthen their cooperation", she said.

Tesla also misled clients with adverts that vaunted the climate benefits of buying one of its autos, the VZBV said.

The US manufacturer's sale of "emissions credits" to rival companies meant that other carmakers could "emit more", a fact which was not made clear to buyers, the consumer group said.

Tesla opened its first European factory outside Berlin earlier this year after overcoming a series of legal challenges brought by local residents and environmental groups.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, EV, Lawsuit, Tesla sentry mode
Samsung Galaxy S22 FE Cancelled In Order to Reallocate Chips to Galaxy S22 Ultra: Report
8 Malware-Infested Apps With Over 3 Million Downloads Red-Flagged By Researcher For Android Users

Related Stories

Tesla Faces German Lawsuit Over Privacy Concerns, Emissions Claims: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  2. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  3. 8 Malware-Infested Apps Android Smartphone Users Must Delete Right Now
  4. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo V25 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing
  6. Vivo T1x Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
  7. Sony WI-C100 Neckband Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  8. Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000: Details
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain of Green Tint, Dead Pixels on Screen
  10. Oppo Tipped to Launch Two New Budget, Mid-Range Tablets in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Platforms for Wearables Launched: Specifications
  2. Crypto Mixers: Privacy Tools That Emerged as Safe Havens for Scamsters
  3. ApeCoin Shoots Up in Value Following Yuga Labs' Otherside Tech Demo
  4. Ethereum Whale Addresses Rise Sharply as ETH Moves Back Up to $1,500
  5. Department of Telecom Pulled Up by CAG Over Spectrum Pricing Mechanism for Captive Users: Details
  6. WhatsApp Testing Quick Reactions for Status Updates, Redesigned Gallery View on Desktop App: Reports
  7. Realme Watch 3 Key Specifications, Design Revealed Ahead of July 26 Launch
  8. 8 Malware-Infested Apps With Over 3 Million Downloads Red-Flagged By Researcher For Android Users
  9. Cyber Fraud Through Misuse of MTNL Name, Logo Over WhatsApp on the Rise, Delhi Police Warns
  10. Tesla Faces German Lawsuit Over Privacy Concerns, Emissions Claims: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.