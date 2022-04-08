Technology News
loading

Tesla's Texas GigaFactory Will Ramp Up Production of Electric Vehicles and Batteries

Tesla will soon start delivering Model Y units with in-house batteries, both produced at the new Texas GigaFactory.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 April 2022 14:08 IST
Tesla's Texas GigaFactory Will Ramp Up Production of Electric Vehicles and Batteries

Combined with a new Berlin factory, the Austin factory is expected to double Tesla's annual production

Highlights
  • Tesla said in January that it would start deliveries of Texas-made Model
  • Tesla is expected to produce lower-range, lower-priced versions
  • Tesla has delayed the production of Cybertruck and Semi trucks

Tesla will on Thursday hold an event to mark the opening of its $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,340 crore) factory in Texas, which will help ramp up production of electric vehicles and batteries critical to its growth ambitions.

The event, called "Cyber Rodeo", comes after billionaire CEO Elon Musk this week surprised the market by disclosing that he had bought a  9 percent stake in Twitter and will join the board of the social media platform.

Combined with a new Berlin factory, the Austin factory is expected to double the company's annual production capacity to 2 million vehicles. Tesla said it would also expand production at factories in California and Shanghai. Tesla has said it expects 50 percent annual increases in deliveries over a multiyear period.

"There will be always be the potential for some hiccups along the way," Morningstar Analyst Seth Goldstein said, adding that Tesla eventually would overcome any ramp-up difficulties as it did with Model 3 production several years ago.

Musk has touted the opening event as the biggest party on Earth, but a Travis County fire marshal said that Tesla told the county they'll likely have fewer than 15,000 attendants.

The invite-only event, which will start at 4pm local time on Thursday, will encompass interactive tours accompanied by food and various live entertainment, Tesla said.

"Grand opening party tomorrow! Doors open at 4, festivities at 8," Musk said in a tweet, adding that he would speak at 9pm local time.

Tesla has said it will use giant casting presses to make the rear and front of the cars at new factories, in a bid to reduce manufacturing time and costs.

Tesla said in January that it would start deliveries of Texas-made Model Ys, equipped with its in-house 4,680 batteries by the end of March, but it is not clear whether that has happened.

"One of the challenges they've got right now is because Tesla has not been able to launch volume production of their 4,680 cells," Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid said.

"So it'll probably be a while before the Texas factory can get up to full speed."

Tesla is expected to produce lower-range, lower-priced versions of its Model Y at it Texas factory to fend off growing competition from rivals. It has recently received certificates from the US Environmental Protection Agency for two new variants of its Model Y, with driving ranges of 244 miles and 279 miles, versus the current Model Y's 330-mile driving range.

Tesla has delayed the production of Cybertruck and Semi trucks to next year at the factory due to parts shortages.

The new factories are coming online as Tesla is unable to keep up with demand because of supply chain disruptions. It posted record deliveries for the first quarter, but a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in China has forced Tesla to temporarily suspend production at the Shanghai factory for several days.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine also sent costs of materials and fuel surging and Tesla again increased some vehicle prices on Wednesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Model Y, Cyber Rodeo, Elon Musk
WhatsApp Disables Automatic Saving of Media to Gallery or Camera Roll for Disappearing Chats

Related Stories

Tesla's Texas GigaFactory Will Ramp Up Production of Electric Vehicles and Batteries
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  2. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  3. Moto G22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Debuts in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  6. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed
  7. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  9. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India
  10. OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Ultra Tipped to Be in the Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures Supermassive Black Hole Hidden Behind Dust
  2. Tesla's Texas GigaFactory Will Ramp Up Production of Electric Vehicles and Batteries
  3. WhatsApp Disables Automatic Saving of Media to Gallery or Camera Roll for Disappearing Chats
  4. Strike Partners With Shopify and Others to Help Merchants Accept Bitcoin Payments
  5. Google Meet Will Now Remove You From Empty Calls, Relocate Host Controls
  6. Apple Planning to Introduce OLED Displays to Future iPad, MacBook Models: Report
  7. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sets Up Task Force to Promote Animation, VFX, Gaming Sector
  8. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 SoC, OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to Be in the Works
  9. Coinbase Vouches Lawful Working in India as Its UPI-Buy Feature Faces NPCI Disapproval
  10. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post on Former Company Chief, Non-Payment of Salaries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.