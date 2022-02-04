Technology News
loading

Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls Over 800,000 Vehicles in US for Seat Belt Chime Problem

Tesla said that it's not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

By Associated Press | Updated: 4 February 2022 12:04 IST
Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls Over 800,000 Vehicles in US for Seat Belt Chime Problem

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla will fix the problem by sending out an over the air software update early this month

Highlights
  • Tesla is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by the issue
  • Tesla will recall nearly 54,000 cars and SUVs
  • Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” software is being tested by selected owners

Tesla is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the US because the seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicles are started, and the driver hasn't buckled up. The recall covers the 2021 and 2022 Model S sedan and Model X SUV, as well as the 2017 through 2022 Model 3 sedan and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUV, according to documents posted Thursday by safety regulators. Federal motor vehicle safety laws require the chimes to sound when vehicles are started, and the sound stops when front belts are buckled.

The recall documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the problem happens only if the driver left the vehicle in the previous drive cycle while the chime was sounding.

Tesla will fix the problem by sending out an over the air software update early this month. The safety agency says without the chime, a driver may not know their seat belt is unbuckled, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

The company says in the documents that it's not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem. A visual seat belt reminder is still displayed.

The problem was discovered by South Korea's Automobile Testing and Research Institute on Jan. 6. Tesla investigated and determined that a recall was needed on January 25, the documents say.

The chime still sounds if the vehicles go over 22 kilometres per hour and the driver's belt isn't buckled.

The US recall is the largest in the Austin, Texas, company's history and comes as the company faces increasing scrutiny from NHTSA, the nation's road safety agency.

The agency this week said that Tesla would recall nearly 54,000 cars and SUVs because their “Full Self-Driving” software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt.

Recall documents posted Tuesday say that Tesla will disable the feature with a software update. The “rolling stop” feature allows vehicles to go through intersections with all-way stop signs at up to 5.6 miles (9 kilometres) per hour. The feature would work as long as the owner chose to activate it and the car didn't detect any “relevant” moving cars, pedestrians, or bicyclists.

Tesla's “Full Self-Driving” software is being tested by selected owners on public roads. It cannot drive itself, and the company warns that drivers must be ready to intervene at any time.

NHTSA also is looking into a driver's complaint that “Full Self-Driving” software caused a crash in California.

It's also investigating why Tesla cars using the company's less-sophisticated “Autopilot” driver-assist system have repeatedly crashed into emergency vehicles parked on roadways.

The newest recall covers all four models in its lineup. Estimates by Motorintelligence.com show Tesla has sold just over 1 million vehicles in the US since 2013.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Car Safety, Tesla Recall, Tesla Seat Belt
Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony Celebrated by Google With Animated Doodle

Related Stories

Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls Over 800,000 Vehicles in US for Seat Belt Chime Problem
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  6. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  8. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  9. Realme 9 Pro 5G, 9 Pro+ 5G With Colour-Changing Back Panels Debut in India
  10. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.