Technology News
loading

Tesla, Elon Musk Welcome to India but Only as Per Government Policies: Heavy Industries Minister

Tesla has been seeking reduction in import duties to sell its vehicles in India, and will not manufacture its products locally unless allowed to sell and service its cars.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 June 2022 18:46 IST
Tesla, Elon Musk Welcome to India but Only as Per Government Policies: Heavy Industries Minister

Tesla will not manufacture its products locally unless it is allowed to first sell and service its cars

Highlights
  • Tesla has been seeking reduction in import duties
  • Musk had said Tesla may set up a manufacturing unit in India
  • Currently, India imposes 100 percent import duty on fully imported cars

Elon Musk and Tesla are welcome to India but the government will not compromise in any way on the policy of Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Saturday.

American electric carmaker Tesla, which has been seeking reduction in import duties to sell its vehicles in India, will not manufacture its products locally unless it is allowed to first sell and service its cars in the country, company founder and chief executive Elon Musk had said last month.

"Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars," Musk had said in a tweet responding to a user asking about Tesla's plans to set up a manufacturing plant in India.

Addressing The Global Summit by TV9 on Saturday, the Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said: "The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has moved ahead swiftly on the Aatmanirbhar Bharat policy and received a very good response on it and we are not going to compromise on that in any way.

"Tesla, Elon Musk are welcome to India but only according to the country's policies," he added.

In August last year, Musk had said Tesla may set up a manufacturing unit in India if it first succeeds with imported vehicles in the country.

Currently, India imposes 100 percent import duty on fully imported cars with CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) value more than $40,000 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) and 60 percent on those costing less than the amount. 

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla
Realme TechLife Watch R100 With Bluetooth Calling to Launch in India on June 23: All the Details

Related Stories

Tesla, Elon Musk Welcome to India but Only as Per Government Policies: Heavy Industries Minister
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  3. Nokia G400 5G Variants Spotted Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Lite Pricing, Colours Tipped
  5. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  6. Government Orders Employees Not to Use Google Drive, VPNs: Details
  7. Ștefania Mărăcineanu Google Doodle Celebrates the Physicist's 140th Birthday
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 as Crypto Selloff Quickens
  2. Realme Narzo 50i Prime Said to Launch on June 22; Specifications, Design Tipped
  3. Tesla, Elon Musk Welcome to India but Only as Per Government Policies: Heavy Industries Minister
  4. Realme TechLife Watch R100 With Bluetooth Calling to Launch in India on June 23: All the Details
  5. Ștefania Mărăcineanu Honoured With Google Doodle Celebrating the Romanian Physicist's 140th Birthday
  6. Facebook-Owner Meta Launching High-Fashion Clothing Store for Avatars
  7. Snapchat Internally Testing Its Paid Subscription Called Snapchat Plus: Report
  8. YouTube Removes US Capitol Riot Probe Video, Cites 'Election Misinformation' as the Reason
  9. Verizon, AT&T Delays Part of 5G Rollout Near Airports Until Mid-2023 to Ensure Equipment Safety
  10. TikTok Migrates US Users' Data to Oracle Servers, Ensures Safety of Information
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.