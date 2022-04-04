Technology News
Tesla Delivers Over 1 Million Cars Over Past Year, and Over 310,000 in Q1

Tesla shipped a record number of more than one million cars over the past year, according to figures published Saturday.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 4 April 2022 10:02 IST
Tesla Delivers Over 1 Million Cars Over Past Year, and Over 310,000 in Q1

The number of vehicles produced is also slightly down against the previous quarter

  • Deliveries are considered similar to sales figures
  • The figure fell short of analysts' expectations of 317,000 cars
  • However, Tesla is still faring better than its competitors

US electric car manufacturer Tesla shipped a record number of more than one million cars over the past year, according to figures published Saturday.

The company delivered 1.06 million cars from April 2021 to March 2022, including more than 310,000 cars in the first quarter of this year alone, which is 67 percent higher than over the same period last year.

Still, the figure fell short of analysts' expectations of 317,000 cars, according to data compiled by FactSet.

Deliveries are considered similar to sales figures published by other manufacturers.

Growth, however, slowed sharply in recent months for the Austin, Texas-based company, with deliveries rising a minuscule 0.4 percent since the fourth quarter of last year.

The number of vehicles produced is also slightly down against the previous quarter (-0.1 percent).

"This was an exceptionally difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China zero COVID policy," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter, referring to China's strict health restrictions. "Outstanding work by Tesla team & key suppliers saved the day."

However, Tesla is still faring better than its competitors, with the entire automobile industry affected by supply chains snarls.

Toyota saw its sales in North America fall 23.5 percent in volume in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year, and 26.3 percent in value.

General Motors earned a profit of $1.7 billion (roughly Rs. 12,880 crore) for the quarter ending December 31, down 38.7 percent from the final three months of 2020 as revenues dropped 10.5 percent to $33.6 billion (roughly Rs. 2,54,635 crore).

Further reading: Tesla, COVID 19, Elon Musk
Tesla Delivers Over 1 Million Cars Over Past Year, and Over 310,000 in Q1
