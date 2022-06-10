Technology News
loading

Tesla Cancels Online Recruitment Events for China in June Days After Issuing Notice for Various Roles

Tesla earlier issued a notification for an event on June 9 to recruit staff for ‘smart manufacturing’ roles.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 June 2022 14:04 IST
Tesla Cancels Online Recruitment Events for China in June Days After Issuing Notice for Various Roles

Photo Credit: Tesla

Musk earlier said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10 percent

Highlights
  • Tesla cancelled events for positions in sales, R&D and supply chain
  • The online recruitment events were scheduled for June 16, 23 and 30
  • Production at Tesla's Shanghai plant was hit due to COVID-19 lockdown

Tesla has cancelled three online recruitment events for China scheduled this month, the latest development after chief executive Elon Musk threatened job cuts at the electric car maker, saying it was "overstaffed" in some areas.

However, Musk had not commented specifically on staffing in China, which made more than half of the vehicles for the automaker globally and contributed a quarter of its revenue in 2021.

The company cancelled the three events for positions in sales, R&D and its supply chain originally scheduled for June 16, 23 and 30, notifications on messaging app WeChat showed late on Thursday, without stating a reason.

Tesla did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Friday.

Notification of a June 9 event to recruit staff for "smart manufacturing" roles was not visible and it was not immediately clear it had been held as planned.

The China operation is still allowing resume submission for more than 1,000 openings posted on the social media platform, such as aerodynamics engineers, supply chain managers, store managers, factory supervisors and workers.

Musk had a "super bad feeling" about the economy, he said in an email seen by Reuters last week.

In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by a tenth, as it had become "overstaffed in many areas", but added that hourly headcount would increase.

Production at Tesla's Shanghai plant was badly hit after the Chinese commercial hub began a two-month COVID-19 lockdown late in March.

Output is set to fall by more than a third this quarter from the previous one, outpacing Musk's prediction.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk
Microsoft Starts Testing File Explorer With Tabs in Windows 11; Accidentally Brought Update to Unsupported PCs
Ericsson Faces SEC Probe Over 2019 Investigation Report Revealing Iraq Bribery Case

Related Stories

Tesla Cancels Online Recruitment Events for China in June Days After Issuing Notice for Various Roles
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of Launch: Details
  3. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Launched in India: Details
  4. Oppo K10 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  8. Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Have Snapdragon 870 SoC
  9. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  10. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Adds Virtual Try-On Shoe on App for iOS Users, Will Allow Users to Try-On Shoes Virtually
  2. Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Spotted on FCC Certification Website: All the Details
  3. Ericsson Faces SEC Probe Over 2019 Investigation Report Revealing Iraq Bribery Case
  4. Tesla Cancels Online Recruitment Events for China in June Days After Issuing Notice for Various Roles
  5. Microsoft Starts Testing File Explorer With Tabs in Windows 11; Accidentally Brought Update to Unsupported PCs
  6. Facebook Fails to Detect Violent Hate Speeches in Advertisements Submitted by Non-Profit Groups
  7. Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trailer Out, Release Date Set for October 7
  8. Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 Pro Gaming Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Instagram Owner Meta Urged to Review Policies on Moderation of Persian-Language Content Over Protests in Iran
  10. Redmi Note 12 India Launch Later This Year, Tipped to Sport 50-Megapixel Sensor: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.