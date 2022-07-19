Technology News
loading

Tesla EV Sales Gaining Momentum in Australia; Chargers Missing Piece in Mass EV Adoption, Tesla Chair Says

Australia makes up about 1 percent of Tesla EVs on the road, which totalled 2.5 million globally at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 July 2022 16:41 IST
Tesla EV Sales Gaining Momentum in Australia; Chargers Missing Piece in Mass EV Adoption, Tesla Chair Says

Australia makes up about 1 percent of Tesla EV's on the road

Highlights
  • Home batteries are popular in Australia to go along with rooftop solar
  • Big obstacle to rapid uptake of EVs is the lack of fast charging stations
  • Transformers need to be added to the grid to speed up the rollout

Tesla's electric vehicle (EV) sales are rapidly picking up off a low base in Australia and are set to catch up with sales of its Powerwall home batteries in the country, Chair Robyn Denholm said on Tuesday. "We now have more than 26,500 Teslas on Australian roads, and the momentum is there," Denholm said at the Australian Clean Energy Summit in Sydney. "I personally wouldn't be surprised if we double that number by the end of the year," she said.

Australia makes up about 1 percent of Tesla EV's on the road, which totalled 2.5 million globally at the end of the first quarter of 2022. EVs make up just 2 percent of new car sales in Australia.

"Australia is in a very unique position from an energy perspective, in that we have more Powerwalls installed in Australia than we do have Teslas on the road," Denholm said.

Home batteries are popular in Australia to go along with rooftop solar, in a country that has the highest per capita rooftop solar uptake globally.

The biggest obstacle to more rapid uptake of EVs is the lack of fast charging stations, Denholm said.

To speed up the rollout of fast charging stations, transformers need to be added to the grid, a process that she said was very slow in Australia compared with the rest of the region.

"These chargers need to be rolled out without delay. This is the missing piece to mass EV adoption," Denholm said.

She urged the new Labor government to put in place vehicle fuel emission standards to encourage uptake of EVs and spur upgrades on the grid crucial for charging stations and utility scale energy storage.

She also reiterated calls for Australia to do more to build battery materials refining capacity. Tesla sources three-quarters of the lithium it needs for its batteries from Australia, but the country hardly has any refining capacity for higher value material that goes into batteries.

"This entire industry needs to scale at sprinting pace," Denholm said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, EV
Trump’s Social Media Merger Deal Said to Have Leaked Months Ahead of Announcement: Report

Related Stories

Tesla EV Sales Gaining Momentum in Australia; Chargers Missing Piece in Mass EV Adoption, Tesla Chair Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  2. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  3. Trump’s Social Media Deal Said to Have Leaked Months In Advance: Report
  4. Sony WI-C100 Neckband Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Oppo Tipped to Launch Two New Budget, Mid-Range Tablets in India
  6. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo V25 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain of Green Tint, Dead Pixels on Screen
  9. Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000: Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Faces Fine in Russia for Violating Antitrust Laws Over App Store
  2. Netflix Introduces Password-Sharing Payment Plan With ‘Add a Home’ Feature in Five Countries
  3. Huawei Teases MatePad Pro 11, Will Come With HarmonyOS 3, Launch Set for July 27
  4. Bengaluru University to Build Student Satellite With IoT Payload: Details
  5. Perseid Meteor Shower 2022 Is Underway: Key Things to Know
  6. Telecom Subscribers in India Increased by 2.9 Million in May, Jio Adds 3.1 Million Subscribers
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Set for August 10, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Images Leak Online
  8. Dormant Black Hole Deemed ‘Needle in a Haystack’ Identified Outside the Milky Way
  9. Dizo Wireless Active Neckband, Watch D Sharp Launched in India: All Details
  10. Indian, Israeli Firms Sign MoU to Produce Aluminium-Air Batteries in Boost for EVs in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.