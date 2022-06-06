Technology News
Tata Power Says Will Set Up E-Charging Stations, Partners With Kolte-Patil Developers

EVs and the charging infrastructure play a key role to mitigate climate change challenges in the urban mobility space, says Tata Power.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 6 June 2022 17:51 IST
Charging stations will be built in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru

Highlights
  • Tata Power aims to provide comprehensive charging solutions to EV owners
  • Kolte-Patil Developers is a Pune-based real estate developer
  • Charging stations will be set up in three Indian cities

Tata Power has partnered with real estate company Kolte-Patil Developers Limited (KPDL) to set up e-charging stations across its projects in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru for convenience of electric vehicle owners. As part of the wider green mobility adoption, EVs and the charging infrastructure play a key role to mitigate climate change challenges in the urban mobility space, Tata Power said in a statement.

"Tata Power has partnered with Kolte-Patil Developers, a leading Pune-based real estate developer to set up charging stations across its projects in the cities of Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru for providing comprehensive charging solutions to the EV owners," the statement said without divulging any further information.

"Our technical prowess in the EV charging space, together with Kolte Patil Developers' wide client base across key metros cities, would undoubtedly pave the way for rapid adoption of electric vehicles," Gurinder Singh Sandhu, chief - New Business Services at Tata Power, said.

"We are excited to join hands with Tata Power on this partnership. And this alliance allows us to further improve the quality of the lives of our residents in a smart, sustainable manner," Rahul Talele, group CEO of KPDL, said.

Further reading: Tata Power, Kolte Patil Developers, EVs, E Charging Stations
