Technology News
loading

Tata Motors Alerts About Inflation and Chip Shortage as Demand Improves

Tata Motors will nevertheless meet its profit and cashflow targets for the year, asserted chief financial officer P B Balaji.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 May 2022 12:01 IST
Tata Motors Alerts About Inflation and Chip Shortage as Demand Improves

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business made a turnaround in the fourth quarter amid strong demand

Highlights
  • Tata Motors has hiked prices at least four times in its 2022 fiscal year
  • Inflation and a semiconductor shortage are the firm's biggest challenges
  • Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs. 1,033 crore

Inflation and a semiconductor shortage are the biggest challenges facing Tata Motors, its chief financial officer said on Thursday, as the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) owner reported improved demand.

Chinese lockdowns to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases also represent an emerging risk to the carmaker, P B Balaji told reporters after Tata Motors reported a fourth quarter loss.

"The two big worries are inflation and semiconductors. It is going to be a challenging few months," Balaji said, adding that the Ukraine crisis has exacerbated the situation.

Tata Motors will nevertheless meet its profit and cashflow targets for the year, Balaji said, adding that the combination of a chip shortage and strong demand has resulted in pending orders of around 168,000 vehicles at JLR.

Carmakers across the globe have resorted to gradually hiking prices in a bid to deal with steep raw material and shipping costs, which are squeezing profit margins at companies looking to recover from the pandemic.

Tata Motors has hiked prices at least four times in its 2022 fiscal year and Balaji said the carmaker was "at the absolute edge in terms of our ability to increase prices".

Banks raising interest rates to contain inflation could also damage demand, he added.

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs. 1,033 crore, compared with a loss of 76.05 billion rupees a year earlier. Its total revenue from operations for the quarter fell by 11.5 percent to Rs. 78,439 crore.

Its passenger vehicle business made a turnaround in the fourth quarter and demand remained strong, Tata Motors said.

Meanwhile its electric vehicle business is expected to deliver strong margins and profit in the current fiscal year, Balaji said, adding that electrification plans for Tata Motors and JLR will require investments in batteries and cells.

Balaji said Tata Motors expects up to Rs. 6,000 crore of capital expenditure in the current year.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Semiconductor shortage
Bitcoin Leads Marketwide Surge With Double-Digit Gains for Ether and Most Altcoins

Related Stories

Tata Motors Alerts About Inflation and Chip Shortage as Demand Improves
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RRR: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  2. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  3. Tata Motors Alerts About Inflation and Chip Shortage as Demand Improves
  4. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Viewed 148.6 Million Times in 24 Hours
  5. How to Pre-Order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, GT7 Bundle in May 13 India Restock
  6. Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro Camera Samples, 80W Charging Teased Ahead of Launch
  7. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  8. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched: All Details
  9. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Launched; More Laptops, Notebooks Follow
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date May Be Set for May 19: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney+ Hotstar Is Key to Disney+ Subscriber Growth, but Won't Deliver Way to Profit Disney Desires
  2. Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro Launch Date Confirmed as May 19, Vivo TWS Air to Also Debut
  3. Tata Motors Alerts About Inflation and Chip Shortage as Demand Improves
  4. Bitcoin Leads Marketwide Surge With Double-Digit Gains for Ether and Most Altcoins
  5. The Chainsmokers Are Turning One Percent Royalties of New Album as NFTs, Fans May Bag Giveaways
  6. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  7. WhatsApp Tests Bringing Its Useful Business Chat Filters to All Users: Report
  8. Dizo Wireless Power i Earphones With ENC Feature, Watch 2 Sports i With SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
  9. Apollo Moon Missions' Soil Samples Used by Researchers to Grow Plants
  10. Twitter Fires Executives, Stops Hiring as Musk Takeover Nears
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.