Technology News
loading

Tata Motors Said to Ramp Up Electric Vehicles Production, Aims to Deliver 80,000 Units in FY 2022-23

Tata Motors reportedly produced and delivered 19,000 electric vehicles in the last financial year.

Updated: 28 April 2022 17:43 IST
Tata Motors Said to Ramp Up Electric Vehicles Production, Aims to Deliver 80,000 Units in FY 2022-23

The new platform represents the third phase of Tata's electrification plans

Highlights
  • Tata accounts for 90 percent of India's EV sales
  • Tata will unveil a concept car that it plans to build on Friday
  • The first phase was the launching of two EVs

Tata Motors expects to aggressively ramp up annual production of electric vehicles (EVs) to more than 80,000 units this financial year, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

That compares with the 19,000 EVs it built and sold in the last financial year.

Tata, India's biggest automaker, declined to comment on production plans but said EV sales were growing rapidly with demand outpacing supply. The sources were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

Tata last year announced plans to launch 10 EV models by March 2026, investing about $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15325 crore) on new vehicle architecture, related technology and infrastructure.

Tata accounts for 90 percent of India's EV sales - a segment that still only represents 1 percent of the country's annual sales of about 3 million vehicles.

On Friday, Tata will unveil a concept car that it plans to build on its first EV platform developed from the ground up.

Cars built on this platform, called the Pure EV architecture, will also be launched in global markets, the company said in its invitations to the unveiling.

The new platform represents the third phase of Tata's electrification plans that have been given a boost by a $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,660) investment from private equity firm TPG last year.

The first phase was the launching of two EVs, the Nexon SUV and another model for fleets, which are being built using an existing combustion engine platform.

The second phase calls for modifying a combustion engine platform to build EVs with bigger batteries and longer driving ranges. Those cars are expected to hit the market in about two years.

Rolling out more electric vehicles is a cornerstone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's carbon reduction agenda, and his administration is offering companies billions of dollars in incentives to build electric cars and their components locally.

By 2030, India wants electric models to make up 30 percent of total car sales.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Motors, EV, Electric vehicle
5G Spectrum Auction to Be Held in Early June, Says Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Related Stories

Tata Motors Said to Ramp Up Electric Vehicles Production, Aims to Deliver 80,000 Units in FY 2022-23
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series for Next 2 Years
  2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G First Impressions: Stylish and Powerful?
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  5. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched: All Details
  6. Xiaomi Introduces 4 New Smart TVs in India, Including an OLED Model
  7. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  9. Apple Brings a Hefty Tool Kit to Let You Repair Your Own iPhone
  10. Realme GT 2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Use a Single Account on Multiple Smartphones
  2. Netflix Plans to Expand Games Catalogue to Include Over 50 Titles by Year End: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A04s Renders Leaked Online, Hint at Similar Features as Galaxy A03s
  4. OnePlus Nord Buds Budget TWS Earbuds With Up to 30-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  5. Google Reveals to Have Blocked Over a Million Policy-Violating Apps From Being Published on Play Store in 2021
  6. TikTok Surpassed Instagram, Emerged as Top Downloaded App Worldwide in Q1 2022: Sensor Tower
  7. OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition, Dimensity 8100-Max SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series, With 18 New Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Others
  10. Google Pixel 6 Expected to Support Apple-Like Spatial Audio Feature, Reveals Android 13 Beta 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.