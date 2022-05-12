Technology News
loading

Tata Group Said to Launch Electric Vehicle Battery Company in India, Abroad

Tata Motors, India's biggest electric carmaker, is said to launch 10 electric models by 2025.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 May 2022 14:40 IST
Tata Group Said to Launch Electric Vehicle Battery Company in India, Abroad

'Tata Group is making a transition towards sustainability across businesses'

Highlights
  • Tata Motors owns British luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover
  • Jaguar Land Rover's luxury Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025
  • The carmaker will launch e-models of its entire lineup by 2030

India's tech-to-autos Tata Group is drawing up plans to launch a battery company in India and abroad, its chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday, as Tata deepens its push to build electric vehicles.

The group is making a transition towards sustainability across businesses which includes a clean mobility push at Tata Motors and its British luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover, Chandrasekaran said at an industry event.

To meet stringent climate goals, automakers globally are pursuing zero-emission strategies by also investing in batteries and their raw material supply chain.

Tata Motors, India's biggest electric carmaker, has plans to launch 10 electric models by 2025, whereas Jaguar Land Rover's luxury Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and the carmaker will launch e-models of its entire lineup by 2030.

"Pressure on making the climate transition is only going to increase ... deadlines will only get advanced going forward," he said, adding that the Tata group will soon announce its goal towards becoming carbon neutral.

The battery "blueprint" is part of a broader plan to be "future ready" by investing in renewable energy, hydrogen, storage solutions and the circular economy, he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Motors, Tata Group, Jaguar Land Rover
Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro Launch Confirmed; Camera Samples, 80W charging Teased
Google Pixel 6a vs Pixel 5a 5G: What’s the Difference? Price, Specifications Compared

Related Stories

Tata Group Said to Launch Electric Vehicle Battery Company in India, Abroad
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Motorola Edge 30 First Impressions : Sleek and Powerful
  4. Avatar: The Way of Water trailer viewed 148.6 million times in 24 hours
  5. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro Launched at I/O 2022
  6. Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV With Google TV Launched in India
  7. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord Buds Review
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Pink Gold Colour Variant Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google I/O 2022: LaMDA 2 Conversational AI Introduced, AI Test Kitchen App Announced to Bring Improvements
  2. Toyota Said to Make EV Parts in India for Domestic, Export Markets
  3. Google Pixel 6a vs Pixel 5a 5G: What’s the Difference? Price, Specifications Compared
  4. Tata Group Said to Launch Electric Vehicle Battery Company in India, Abroad
  5. Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro Launch Confirmed; Camera Samples, 80W charging Teased
  6. Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Says He Doesn't Plan to Become CEO Again
  7. ED Reportedly Asks Court to Re-Instate Freeze on Xiaomi's Bank Assets Worth $725 Million
  8. RuTube Access Reportedly Restored by Russian Cyber Experts After 3-Day Outage
  9. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Reveals Images of 'Bitcoin City' Scale Model on Twitter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.