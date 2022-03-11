Technology News
loading

Self-Driving Cars Will No Longer Need to Be Fitted With Human Controls in US

The new rules revise decades-old regulations that assume humans are in control.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 March 2022 12:11 IST
Self-Driving Cars Will No Longer Need to Be Fitted With Human Controls in US

NHTSA's rule says children should not occupy what is traditionally known as the "driver's" position

Highlights
  • New rules emphasise on occupant protection on automated vehicles
  • The new rules were first proposed in March 2020
  • Existing regulations do not currently bar deploying automated vehicles

US regulators on Thursday issued final rules eliminating the need for automated vehicle manufacturers to equip fully autonomous vehicles with manual driving controls to meet crash standards.

Automakers and tech companies have faced significant hurdles to deploying automated driving system (ADS) vehicles without human controls because of safety standards written decades ago that assume people are in control.

Last month, General Motors and its self-driving technology unit Cruise petitioned the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for permission to build and deploy a self-driving vehicle without human controls like steering wheels or brake pedals.

The rules revise regulations that assume vehicles "will always have a driver's seat, a steering wheel and accompanying steering column, or just one front outboard passenger seating position."

"For vehicles designed to be solely operated by an ADS, manually operated driving controls are logically unnecessary," the agency said.

The new rules, which were first proposed in March 2020, emphasise automated vehicles must provide the same levels of occupant protection as human-driven vehicles.

"As the driver changes from a person to a machine in ADS-equipped vehicles, the need to keep the humans safe remains the same and must be integrated from the beginning," said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Steven Cliff.

NHTSA's rule says children should not occupy what is traditionally known as the "driver's" position, given that the driver's seating position has not been designed to protect children in a crash, but if a child is in that seat, the car will not immediately be required to cease motion.

NHTSA said existing regulations do not currently bar deploying automated vehicles as long as they have manual driving controls, and as it continues to consider changing other safety standards, manufacturers may still need to petition NHTSA for an exemption to sell their ADS-equipped vehicles.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: General Motors, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA, ADS, Self Driving Cars
OnePlus Nord 2T Alleged Render Tips Sandstone Rear Panel Design, Large Camera Module

Related Stories

Self-Driving Cars Will No Longer Need to Be Fitted With Human Controls in US
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Surfaces on Benchmark, Certification Sites Ahead of India Launch
  2. iQoo Z6 5G With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Soon
  3. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price, Specifications Compared
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T Leaked Render Suggests Sandstone Design is Making a Comeback
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India
  6. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  7. The Adam Project Review: Ryan Reynolds’ Shtick Has Gotten Old Quick
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. WhatsApp Web Gets Official Extension to Verify its Authenticity on a Browser
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch Tipped by Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Rolling Out an Update to Make It Harder for Users to Switch to Reserve-Chronological Feed
  2. Huawei Nova 9 SE With 108-Megapixel Quad Camera, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer: Ewan McGregor Is on the Run From the Empire, Vader in the Disney Series Out May 25
  4. Facebook, Instagram Won’t Remove Posts Calling for Violence Against Russian Invaders
  5. California Startup Astrolab Unveils Space Rover, Pitches It for NASA’s Artemis Moon Mission
  6. Jamaica Offers Incentive to First 100,000 Jam-Dex Users to Push CBDC Adoption
  7. Realme Narzo 50A Prime Launch Set for March 22; Design, Specifications Teased
  8. Honor X8 With 90Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
  9. Sony Xperia Ace III Renders Surface Online With 5.5-Inch Display, Could Compete With Apple’s New iPhone SE
  10. Chainalysis Launches Crypto Wallet Sanction Screening Tools in View of Global Sanctions on Russia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.