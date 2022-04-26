Technology News
loading

UK's First Self-Driving Bus Begins Road Trials in Scotland

The self-driving bus will be capable of carrying up to 36 passengers.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 26 April 2022 15:43 IST
UK's First Self-Driving Bus Begins Road Trials in Scotland

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @FusionProc

The autonomous bus service will mostly travel on motorways controlled by Transport Scotland

Highlights
  • The autonomous bus service was created under Project CAVForth
  • Project CAVForth was initially scheduled to begin in 2019
  • The project was delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

The UK's first self-driving bus began its road trials in Scotland on Monday, with plans for transporting passengers within months. The buses are fitted with sensors which enable them to run on pre-selected roads without the safety driver having to intervene or take control, according to Scottish media reports.

When operational to passengers, the buses will provide a service capable of carrying up to 36 passengers, 14 miles (22 kms) across the bridge, with a capacity of 10,000 passengers a week.

The autonomous bus service under Project CAVForth, backed by the Scottish government, will operate on the road network from the Ferrytoll Park and Ride facility in Fife, across the Forth Road Bridge Public Transport Corridor, to Edinburgh Park.

Travelling mostly on motorways controlled by Transport Scotland, the single deck autonomous buses, as part of the pilot project, will be required to safely interact with other traffic in a live road environment, negotiating junctions and bus stops.

“This is a major step forward in our journey to fully launch the UK's first full-sized autonomous bus service and will provide easy access to a brand-new bus route in the heart of Scotland,” said Sam Greet, regional director of Stagecoach.

The CAVForth project was initially scheduled to begin in 2019 but was delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on supply chains.

Stagecoach is partnering with Fusion Processing, manufacturer Alexander Dennis and Transport Scotland for the project, and the scheme has won the financial support of the UK government's Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles.

Jim Hutchinson, chief executive of Fusion Processing, said he was “delighted to be leading the world's most complex and ambitious autonomous vehicle programme”.

“CAVForth will provide a useful service to local people as well as being a great demonstration of Fusion's automated vehicle technology,” he said.

The buses have six levels of driving automation, with zero to two meaning a driver must constantly supervise and is always driving, while levels three to five allow the vehicle to drive itself.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Autonomous Vehicles, Autonomous Bus, CAVForth, Stagecoach, Fusion Processing
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Invites US Semiconductor Players to Invest in India
Flipkart Says Will Train and Support Artisans, Weavers, Handicraft Makers in Bengal

Related Stories

UK's First Self-Driving Bus Begins Road Trials in Scotland
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  3. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  4. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  5. Tecno Phantom X with Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  6. Poco M4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 29: All You Need to Know
  7. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Poco F4 GT Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Tuesday Launch
  10. Poco F4 GT Gaming Smartphone Launched: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Instagram's New Enhanced Tags on Reels Makes It Easier for Creators to Get Credit
  3. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings; 6,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Expected
  4. Nitin Gadkari Urges Advance Action Over EV Fire Incidents, Shares Concerns Over Rising Temperature on EV Batteries
  5. Microsoft Teams Will Soon Be Available to Download From Microsoft Store
  6. Poco F4 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research
  8. Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC
  9. Nokia Licensee HMD Global to Boost Exports From India, Calls It Key Destination for Manufacturing
  10. iPhone 14 Pro CAD Render Tips Design, Thinner Side Bezels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.