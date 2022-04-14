Technology News
loading

State Bank of India to Hire Consultant to Explore Business Potential in EV Charging Space

SBI said the consultant will be tasked to explore and foresee the market potential for digital payments in EV charging space.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 14 April 2022 18:20 IST
State Bank of India to Hire Consultant to Explore Business Potential in EV Charging Space

The consultant has been asked to complete the work in maximum four months

Highlights
  • The consultant will be required to study the existing transport landscape
  • Eligible bidder must have a minimum experience of 10 years in the space
  • Last date for submitting the bid is May 10 this year

Amid the government's thrust on electric vehicles (EVs), the country's largest lender SBI has decided to hire a consultant to explore the business potential of digital payments in EV charging space.

As per the RFP document inviting bids from potential candidates, SBI said the consultant will be required to study the existing transport landscape and design a roadmap with detailed milestones and timelines to drive digital payments for EV charging across different modes of transport by identifying opportunities and barriers to build an e-mobility ecosystem.

SBI said the consultant will be tasked to explore and foresee the market potential for digital payments in EV charging space across the globe as well as to develop a strategic roadmap for EV charging payments solutions for various modes of transport and allied infrastructure including identification of vendors/dealers in value chain.

Among others, the consultant will also have to identify potential initiatives and areas of work to undertake through the capacity building programme and the necessary stakeholders and partnerships to execute the initiatives.

Also, it will be required to "provide recommendations on next steps and areas for support through investments and capacity building by development partners," SBI said in the request for proposal (RFP) document.

SBI said the eligible bidder must be an Indian company/ LLP /partnership firm registered under the applicable Act in India.

Of the other requirements, it should have a minimum experience of 10 years in providing consulting services for payments' systems, eight years in power distribution, five years in e-mobility and eight years experience in institutional or strategy strengthening.

Further, the state-owned lender said the bidder should be a profitable organisation on the basis of profit before tax for at least two years out of the last three financial years.

"The bidder must have an average turnover of minimum Rs 5 crore during last three financial years i.e. FY 2018-19, FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21," the bid document said.

Last date for submitting the bid is May 10 and the consultant has been asked to complete the work in maximum four months.

As per the latest government data, total 10,60,707 electric vehicles are registered in India till mid-March. As many as 1,742 public charging stations (PCS) are operational in the country.

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari last month said EV charging stations are to be provided by the developer on national highways as part of the wayside amenities (WSAs).

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SBI, Electric Vehicles, Digital Payment, EV charging
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan With 26.5 Km per Litre Efficiency Launched in India

Related Stories

State Bank of India to Hire Consultant to Explore Business Potential in EV Charging Space
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  2. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  3. Tata Play Brings Access to 4 OTT Platforms at an Affordable Price
  4. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Realme TechLife Watch S100 Review
  6. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  7. Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G Launched as Rebadged Variant of Reno 7Z 5G, F21 Pro 5G
  8. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  9. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  10. Redmi 10A India Launch Confirmed for April 20
#Latest Stories
  1. State Bank of India to Hire Consultant to Explore Business Potential in EV Charging Space
  2. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan With 26.5 Km per Litre Efficiency Launched in India
  3. Wikimedia Community Votes Against Crypto Donations Citing Environmental Concerns
  4. US States Ask Netflix, Hulu, More Streaming Services to Pay Cable Fees
  5. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for April 27; to Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC, 66W FlashCharge Support
  6. Ericsson Says New US Fines Likely Over Iraq Corruption
  7. Realme Q5i, Realme Q5 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of April 20 Launch
  8. TV Prices in India to See a Hike Due to Ukraine-Russia Crisis, China Lockdowns, More Factors
  9. Tencent Updates Games Speed Booster App to Block Access to Foreign, Unapproved Apps
  10. Malicious Cyber Tools to Sabotage Energy and Other Critical Industries Have Been Discovered: US Agencies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.