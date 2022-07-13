Technology News
loading

Rivian to Brief Employees on Potential Layoffs, Suspend Programs; Tesla Permanently Shuts San Mateo Office

Rivian also has halted some non-manufacturing hiring, while "adopting major cost-down efforts" to reduce expenses.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 July 2022 11:46 IST
Rivian to Brief Employees on Potential Layoffs, Suspend Programs; Tesla Permanently Shuts San Mateo Office

Rivian's stock closed up about 1 percent at $30.15 (roughly Rs. 2,400)

Highlights
  • Tesla will permanently shut its office in San Mateo
  • Elon Musk last month told top managers he had a "super bad feeling"
  • Rivian had $16 billion (roughly Rs. 1,27,390 crore) in cash

Electric truck maker Rivian Automotive will brief employees on Friday on potential layoffs and plans to suspend some programs as part of a broader restructuring, Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said in an email sent to employees on Monday evening.

Separately, electric-car maker Tesla will permanently shut its office in San Mateo, California, and will lay off 229 employees, a filing showed on Tuesday. They were working on the company's Autopilot driver-assistant system.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk last month told top managers he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff by about 10 percent.

In his email, which was shared by the company with Reuters, Scaringe said, "Rivian is not immune to the current economic circumstances and we need to make sure we can grow sustainably."

The company, he said, is "financially well positioned," but that it has begun "prioritising certain programs (and) stopping some."

Rivian had $16 billion (roughly Rs. 1,27,390 crore) in cash at the end of the first quarter and has told investors it had enough cash on hand to open its second US plant for $5 billion (roughly Rs. 39,810 crore) in 2025.

Rivian also has halted some non-manufacturing hiring, while "adopting major cost-down efforts" to reduce expenses, he said.

Scaringe said the company has begun to "assess the size and structure of our teams" and will be "as thoughtful as possible as we consider any reductions" in employee head count.

Rivian's stock closed up about 1 percent at $30.15 (roughly Rs. 2,400), while Tesla's shares ended the session marginally lower.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rivian, Tesla
Apple Ends Consulting Deal With Former Design Chief Jony Ive: Report
Sri Lanka’s Central Bank Warns Against Crypto Purchases Amid Chaotic Government Collapse

Related Stories

Rivian to Brief Employees on Potential Layoffs, Suspend Programs; Tesla Permanently Shuts San Mateo Office
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Announced: Details
  2. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  3. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Details
  4. Asus Zenfone 9 Confirmed to Launch on July 28: Details
  5. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  6. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  7. NASA Unveils First Full-Colour Images From the James Webb Space Telescope
  8. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Tipped for September 13, Cases Leaked
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  10. Blaupunkt BTW100 True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Sri Lanka’s Central Bank Warns Against Crypto Purchases Amid Chaotic Government Collapse
  2. Rivian to Brief Employees on Potential Layoffs, Suspend Programs; Tesla Permanently Shuts San Mateo Office
  3. Apple Ends Consulting Deal With Former Design Chief Jony Ive: Report
  4. Apple iPad Models With Thinner, Lighter OLED Displays Coming in 2024: Report
  5. iPhone 14 Max Facing Delay Due to Production, Supply Chain Issues: Report
  6. Netflix Seeks to Rework Programming Deals With Hollywood Studios for Ad-Supported Tier: Report
  7. Asus Zenfone 9 Confirmed to Launch on July 28, Expected to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  8. Twitter Sues Elon Musk for Breach of $44 Billion Deal, Calls His Exit Strategy 'A Model of Hypocrisy'
  9. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras, Glyph Interface Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. NASA Unveils First Full-Colour Images From the James Webb Space Telescope
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.