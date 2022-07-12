Technology News
loading

Renault’s EV Sales Falls in First Half of 2022 Amid Global Microchip Shortage

The global shortage of semiconductors has forced carmakers around the world to even halt production temporarily.

By Agencies | Updated: 12 July 2022 18:11 IST
Renault’s EV Sales Falls in First Half of 2022 Amid Global Microchip Shortage

Photo Credit: Renault

Renault said it sold 1,000,199 units in the first half of 2022

Highlights
  • Sales of Renault's conventional and EVs fell in the first half of 2022
  • The sale is impacted by the worldwide shortage of semiconductors
  • Renault sold 1,000,199 units in the first half of this year

French carmaker Renault said Tuesday that sales of its conventional and electrical vehicles fell in the first half of this year, impacted by the worldwide shortage of semiconductors. It said it sold 1,000,199 units in the first half of 2022, down 12 percent compared to the same period last year. The data for both years did not include sales in Russia.

Renault said the dip in sales comes "in a context disrupted by the semiconductor crisis and marked by the shutdown of the group's activities in Russia".

Semiconductors are electronic components that are indispensable in both conventional petrol-powered and electrical vehicles.

The global shortage of such parts has forced carmakers around the world to throttle and even halt production temporarily.

Renault said its own brand continued to post strong growth in the electrified market.

"Electrified markets are booming in Europe and Renault is well placed to meet this new customer demand with suitable products," said Fabrice Cambolive, deputy chief of the Renault brand.

"In the second half of the year, we will accelerate the electrification of our range with the launches of the all-New Megane E-Tech electric, Kangoo E-Tech electric and New Austral," Cambolive said.

The E-Tech range -- electric vehicles and hybrid powertrains  accounted for 36 percent of passenger car sales in Europe in the first half of 2022, compared with 26 percent in 2021, Renault said.

Tesla's sales from April through June also fell to their lowest quarterly level since last fall as supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions in China hobbled production of its electric vehicles.

The company on Saturday disclosed it sold more than 254,000 cars and SUVs from April through June, an 18 percent drop from the first three months of this year and also well below the pace in last year's final quarter.

The last time Tesla sold fewer vehicles globally was in the third quarter of 2021 when it delivered 241,000.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Renault, Semiconductor
Three Arrows Capital’s Collapse Leaves Singapore’s Crypto Sector Bracing for Bankruptcy

Related Stories

Renault’s EV Sales Falls in First Half of 2022 Amid Global Microchip Shortage
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  3. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Details
  6. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  7. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  8. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  9. Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Announced: Details
  10. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras, Glyph Interface Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. NASA Unveils First Full-Colour Images From the James Webb Space Telescope
  3. WhatsApp Head Issues Warning To All Android Users: All You Need to know
  4. Nikon to Drop Out of DSLR Cameras, Shift Focus to Mirrorless Segment: Report
  5. Vivo T1x Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Teaser Page Goes Live
  6. TikTok Warned by Italian Data Watchdog Over Alleged Breach of EU Privacy Rules For Updated Targeted Ads Policy
  7. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC India Launch Officially Teased
  8. Qualcomm, Ericsson, Thales Plan to Introduce Space-Based 5G Network for Global Connectivity
  9. Chromecast With Google TV Reportedly Receiving May 2022 Software Update With Improvements
  10. US Senators Said to Be Briefed on Bill Aimed at Boosting US Chip Manufacturing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.