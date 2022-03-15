Technology News
loading

Reliance Buys Assets of Battery Maker Lithium Werks in Clean Energy, Transport Push

Reliance's latest investment Lithium Werks manufactures lithium iron phosphate batteries that are mainly used in electric vehicles (EVs).

By Reuters | Updated: 15 March 2022 11:45 IST
Reliance Buys Assets of Battery Maker Lithium Werks in Clean Energy, Transport Push

Reliance agreed to buy UK-based battery company Faradion in December

Highlights
  • The assets were acquired through Reliance New Energy subsidiary
  • Reliance plans to manufacture batteries and battery systems in India
  • Reliance is looking to cut dependence on oil-to-chemicals business

Reliance Industries has acquired the assets of battery maker Lithium Werks for $61 million (roughly Rs. 466 crore), its second such deal in less than three months, as it makes a bigger push towards clean energy and transport.

Reliance's investment in Lithium Werks, which manufactures lithium iron phosphate batteries that are mainly used in electric vehicles (EVs), includes funding for future growth, the company said late on Monday.

The assets, acquired through its subsidiary Reliance New Energy, include Lithium Werks' portfolio of about 219 patents, a manufacturing facility in China, key business contracts and existing employees, it said.

The deal comes as Reliance looks to cut dependence on its mainstay oil-to-chemicals business, with plans to invest $10 billion (roughly Rs. 76,457 crore) in clean energy projects to boost its green credentials and meet its goal of net zero carbon by 2035.

Reliance agreed in December to buy Faradion, a UK-based sodium-ion battery company, for an enterprise value of GBP 100 million (roughly Rs. 1,300 crore). The two companies will give Reliance access to technology that will be key in its plan to manufacture batteries and battery systems in India.

"Along with Faradion, Lithium Werks will enable us to accelerate our vision of establishing India at the core of developments in global battery chemistries," Reliance's owner, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said in the statement.

It will allow Reliance to provide "a high-performance supply chain" to the growing Indian EV and energy storage markets, he added.

India is offering incentives of up to $6 billion (roughly Rs. 45,870 crore) to companies to build EVs and batteries locally as the government looks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and renewable energy.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance, Lithium Werks, Reliance New Energy, Faradion
Twitter Reverses Twin-Tab Layout Decision, Makes It Easier to View Latest Tweets First

Related Stories

Reliance Buys Assets of Battery Maker Lithium Werks in Clean Energy, Transport Push
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. Apple Releases iOS 15.4 That Allows Unlocking iPhone While Wearing a Mask
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  4. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch on March 17
  6. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  7. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  10. Xiaomi 12 Series to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency Use for Money Laundering Being Probed in 7 Cases, Rs. 135 Crore Attached: Minister to Lok Sabha
  2. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X to Launch Today: Livestream Details, Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Reliance Buys Assets of Battery Maker Lithium Werks in Clean Energy, Transport Push
  4. Twitter Reverses Twin-Tab Layout Decision, Makes It Easier to View Latest Tweets First
  5. Realme TechLife Buds N100 Earphones Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Sale Begins Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  7. Crypto Chart Turns Red Despite EU Quashing Proposal to Ban Bitcoin, Market Volatility Remains Constant
  8. VPN Demand in Russia Skyrockets After Facebook, Instagram Block
  9. Apple iOS 15.4 Update That Allows iPhone Face ID Unlock While Wearing a Mask is Here
  10. Oppo K10 India Launch Teased, Will Sport a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Series SoC: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.