RedBus Launches RedRail Online Train Booking App in India

RedBus is also planning to launch the app in 5 to 6 native languages.

Updated: 12 April 2022 19:08 IST
RedBus Launches RedRail Online Train Booking App in India

Photo Credit: Facebook/ RedBus

The online train ticket booking market is said to witness nearly a million daily transactions

  • The RedRail app could contribute 10-15 percent in gross ticketing value
  • The company cites a steady increase in digital adoption
  • RedBus says it has gained leadership in the intercity bus segment

RedBus, a MakeMyTrip group company, on Tuesday announced the launch of RedRail app and expects the segment to contribute 10-15 per cent in gross ticketing value of the company in 3-4 years. "The launch of standalone RedRail app comes at an opportune time as there has been a steady increase in digital adoption across both bus as well as train segments over the last two years. The online train ticket booking market, with nearly a million daily transactions across the country, offers a huge opportunity," RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam said in a statement.

A 65 per cent overlap between bus and train travellers works to the company's advantage as the company will leverage the large user base of RedBus to push RedRail.

"Our bus ticketing platform has already gained significant leadership in the intercity bus segment, and we will now work towards gaining ground in the online trains category as well. We are expecting this segment to contribute 10-15 per cent of the gross ticketing value of the company,” he added.

RedBus is also planning to launch the app in 5-6 vernacular languages, he added.

Further reading: RedBus, RedRail, Make My Trip
