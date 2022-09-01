Technology News
Rajasthan Implements New EV Policy, Sanctions Rs. 40 Crore as EV Purchase Grant

Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy (REVP) will be valid for five years starting from September 1.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 1 September 2022 17:17 IST
Rajasthan Implements New EV Policy, Sanctions Rs. 40 Crore as EV Purchase Grant

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Bixusas

Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 will be reimbursed for the purchase of electric three-wheelers

Highlights
  • Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced EV policy in budget for 2019-20
  • The draft policy was approved on May 24
  • Government approved a one-time contribution to the purchase of EVs

The Rajasthan government implemented a new electric vehicle policy offering financial incentives to EV buyers in the state on Thursday. Under the new Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy (REVP), the government has approved Rs. 40 crore as the total contribution on the purchase of electric vehicles. The policy that aims to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the state will be effective for five years starting today (September 1). Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the EV policy in the budget for 2019-20.

As per a report by PTI citing an official of the transport department, the state government issued the notification for the implementation of the Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy (REVP). The EV policy will be effective for five years starting today. The state government has reportedly sanctioned a fund of Rs. 40 crore for contribution on the purchase of EVs.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot earlier announced the policy in budget 2019-20. Later, the draft policy was approved on May 24 this year. The government has approved a one-time contribution to the purchase of electric vehicles and an additional budget provision of Rs. 40 crore for the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST).

In order to encourage the purchase of EVs, the state government would reimburse SGST amount of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000 for two-wheelers. For the purchase of three-wheelers, Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 will be reimbursed based on the battery capacity of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the transport department has reportedly received Rs. 40 crore to clear all pending dues related to electric vehicle purchases.

