Technology News
loading

Porsche Sets More Ambitious EV Target, Says Over 80 Percent of Newly Sold Cars Will Be Fully Electric by 2030

Porsche is sticking to its long-term target of an operating margin of at least 15 percent.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 March 2022 17:16 IST
Porsche Sets More Ambitious EV Target, Says Over 80 Percent of Newly Sold Cars Will Be Fully Electric by 2030

Volkswagen and Porsche SE struck a framework agreement for a potential partial listing of Porsche

Highlights
  • Over 80 percent of newly sold Porsche vehicles will be electric in 2030
  • Porsche's electrified models will also includes plug-in hybrids
  • Porsche is the parent company of Volkswagen

Luxury sportscar maker Porsche, which parent Volkswagen could float in a partial stock market listing later this year, on Friday set out a more ambitious sales target for electric vehicles.

More than 80 percent of newly sold Porsche vehicles will be fully-electric in 2030, Porsche chief executive Oliver Blume said at the group's annual press conference.

That target previously applied to Porsche's electrified models overall, which also includes plug-in hybrids.

Porsche also stuck to its long-term target of an operating margin of at least 15 percent, finance chief Lutz Meschke said.

Volkswagen and its top shareholder Porsche SE struck a framework agreement for a potential partial listing of Porsche, which could value the division at up to 90 billion euros (roughly Rs. 756.289 crore).

Such a listing would include listing up to 25 percent of Porsche's preferred stock, selling 25 percent plus 1 ordinary share in the carmaker to Porsche SE and paying out 49 percent of IPO proceeds to Volkswagen's shareholders as a special dividend.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Porsche, Volkswagen, Electric vehicles
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Getting One UI 4.1 Update, Brings Improvements to Samsung Pay

Related Stories

Porsche Sets More Ambitious EV Target, Says Over 80 Percent of Newly Sold Cars Will Be Fully Electric by 2030
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Go on Sale in India
  2. Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Debuts
  3. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  4. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Bluetooth Calling Feature Debut in India: Details
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. NPCI Set to Launch UPI Lite to Enable Small-Value Transactions Offline
  9. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Smartphones With Quad Cameras Launched
  10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Renders Leak Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Porsche Sets More Ambitious EV Target, Says Over 80 Percent of Newly Sold Cars Will Be Fully Electric by 2030
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Getting One UI 4.1 Update, Brings Improvements to Samsung Pay
  3. Amazon Closes $8.5-Billion Deal to Acquire Hollywood Studio MGM
  4. Apex Legends Mobile Pre-Registrations Open for Android: Rewards, System Requirements
  5. Microsoft Data Centres to Heat Finnish Homes, Cutting Emissions
  6. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  7. Ukraine Crisis: Qualcomm Stops Selling Products to Russian Companies
  8. Russian Antivirus Software Usage to Be Curbed by Italy in Public Sector Over Hacking Fear
  9. UPI Lite to Debut in India to Enable Small-Value Transactions in Offline Mode
  10. Tech Leaders Face Threat of Prison Under New UK Online Bill
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.