Technology News
loading

Omega Seiki Partners With Agri Junction to Deploy 10,000 Electric Vehicles to Cater to Rural Market Demand

Faridabad-headquartered Omega Seiki plans to deploy electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers by the current fiscal year.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 5 August 2022 16:22 IST
Omega Seiki Partners With Agri Junction to Deploy 10,000 Electric Vehicles to Cater to Rural Market Demand

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Omega Seiki Mobility

OSM said it will be deploying Rage+ range and Stream along with specialised new product line-up

Highlights
  • EVs will initially come to tier II and III cities of UP and Maharashtra
  • Omega Seiki'S product range comprises Rage+, Stream and M1KA
  • Agri Junction is a digital marketplace for agriculture products

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Agri Junction to deploy over 10,000 electric two and three-wheelers in rural markets by current fiscal year.

In the first phase, these vehicles will be introduced in tier II and III markets of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, the two firms said in a joint release.

Faridabad-headquartered Omega Seiki product range comprises electric three-wheeler Rage+, passenger electric three-wheeler Stream and light commercial vehicle M1KA.

The company said it will be deploying Rage+ range and Stream along with specialised new product line-up such as e-two-wheeler Mopedo, Stream City, drones and tractors to cater to rural market demand.

Agri Junction, a digital marketplace for agriculture products, will support in vehicle deployment, listing of OSM vehicles on its website, providing access to credit through PM Mudra Yojana, setting up of EV infrastructure, among others, the release said.

On the other hand, OSM will be providing EVs, set up charging infrastructure and an R&D team for developing new products specific for rural markets of India.

"OSM is testing its electric tractors at its Korea and Thailand R&D centres and will be bringing new concepts of tractor as a service and leasing for the tier II and III markets by 2023," Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of OSM, said.

Agri Junction is a supplier of agricultural seeds, pesticides, fertilisers, machinery and equipment, with a presence in 10 rural cities of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

On Thursday, it was reported that the government is gearing up to launch a mobile app dedicated to electric vehicle users. The Super App is said to provide details about the location of electric vehicle charging stations and their availability in real-time. The government is working with state-run Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to develop the app.

The app will show tariff information of the charging stations and allow users to make and change reservations at nearby stations. The CESL will also set up 810 electric vehicle charging stations across 16 highways and expressways, according to CESL.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Omega Seiki Mobility, Agri Junction, Electric Vehicles, EVs, PM Mudra Yojana
Binance Has Named Co-Founder Yi He as the New Head of VC Arm Binance Labs
Omega Seiki Partners With Agri Junction to Deploy 10,000 Electric Vehicles to Cater to Rural Market Demand
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. BGMI Ban to Be Temporary, Claims Skyesports CEO
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  5. US Said to Consider Crackdown on Chinese Memory Chip Manufacturers: Details
  6. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
  8. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  9. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Motorola Edge 2022 Alleged Press Renders Leaked Online: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Asks Suppliers to Follow China Customs Rules Amid Sino-US Tensions: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Colour Options, Specifications Tipped: All the Details
  3. Thai Central Bank Digital Currency to Enter Testing This Year, Bank of Thailand Says
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Renders Surface Online Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report
  5. Omega Seiki Partners With Agri Junction to Deploy 10,000 Electric Vehicles to Cater to Rural Market Demand
  6. HBO Max, Discovery+ Will Merge Into a Single Streaming Platform starting 2023
  7. Binance Has Named Co-Founder Yi He as the New Head of VC Arm Binance Labs
  8. Crypto Sector Raises Over $30 Billion in Fundings, CeFi Bags Maximum
  9. Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Hiding Litigation Details Against Indian Government in $44 Billion Deal
  10. Pine Labs Sets Target of Up to $5 Billion in Monthly Payments Volume From Plural Service in Two Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.