Ola S1 Pro Accident Allegedly Severely Injures 65-Year-Old Man Due to Reverse Mode Glitch

As a result of the scooter's gaining acceleration in the reverse mode, the senior citizen lost his control and banged his head on a wall, according to his son.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 May 2022 18:39 IST
Ola S1 Pro Accident Allegedly Severely Injures 65-Year-Old Man Due to Reverse Mode Glitch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ola Electric

Ola S1 Pro users reported similar incidents in the recent past as well

Highlights
  • Ola S1 Pro driver said to have got 10 stitches in his head
  • The company did not comment on similar issues reported in the past
  • Ola S1 Pro scooters also caught fire in some previous incidents

An Ola S1 Pro accident has allegedly severely injured a 65-year-old in Jodhpur due to catching full speed in the reverse mode. The accident, which was among a series of similar incidents reported in the recent past, has once again questioned user safety of the electric scooter that was launched in India last year. Ola Electric — the manufacturer of the scooter and one of the biggest electric vehicle makers in the country — has not yet publicly responded to complaints related to its reverse mode.

Pallav Maheshwari on Wednesday took to LinkedIn to report the incident in which his father got serious head and arm injuries from the Ola S1 Pro that he was taking out to park inside his house. Maheshwari said that while using the reverse mode, his father lost his control over the scooter as it accelerated in full speed. As a result, the senior citizen is said to have banged his head on a wall.

He received 10 stitches in his head and two plates were inserted in his broken left arm, the son of the injured man said.

"He was the one who even at the age of 65 is very active and was enthusiastic to use Ola electric vehicle," Maheshwari wrote.

He said that Ola Electric did not fix the bug that was causing the scooter to accelerate in the reverse mode for many users.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Ola Electric for a comment on the incident and will update this article when the company responds.

Last month, incidents related to the reverse mode were reported by some other Ola S1 Pro users as well. The users reported that they found the scooter to accelerate at its full speed when switched to the reverse mode. In one case, the scooter allegedly switched to reverse mode automatically when it was pulled back in the middle of a road.

Ola Electric did not bother commenting on any of those incidents or announcing a fix for the reported issues. The company also did not confirm whether it has set a certain speed limit in the reverse mode.

However, electric scooter manufacturers normally have a speed limit set in the reverse mode to avoid accidents. Ather Energy is one of those manufacturers as it restricts its scooters to three kilometres per hour speed for the reverse mode and five kilometres per hour when using the reverse mode with parking assist.

Apart from the reverse mode accelerator glitch, some Ola S1 Pro scooters were reported in the recent past with incidents of catching fire. The company did assure investigation in few of the public cases, though it has not yet come back with any further details.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal at a private company event earlier this week acknowledged fire incidents and said that those are very rare but may continue to happen in the future.

In addition to Ola scooters, some other electric scooters in the country also caught fire in various incidents. Initial probe by the government on these issues suggest that scooter fires could be due to faulty battery cells.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Ola S1 Pro reverse mode, Ola S1 Pro, Ola Electric, electric scooter, EV, electric vehicle
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
