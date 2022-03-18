Technology News
loading

Ola S1 Pro Price in India to Be Hiked From Next Purchase Window

Ola S1 Pro production is being ramped up to meet the customer demand.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 March 2022 13:57 IST
Ola S1 Pro Price in India to Be Hiked From Next Purchase Window

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is getting a new Gerua edition in India

Highlights
  • Ola S1 Pro was launched in August with a price tag of Rs. 1,29,999
  • Ola S1 Pro gets a claimed 181km range and a top speed of 115kmph
  • Ola S1 Pro will be available for purchase on March 17 and March 18

Ola Electric on Thursday said it will raise prices of Ola S1 Pro electric scooter with effect from the next purchase window. The Bengaluru-based firm is slated to commence the next purchase window on March 17 to March 18, coinciding with the Holi festival.

"Thanks to all who've purchased S1 Pro already and special thanks to those who've bought their 2nd or 3rd S1 Pro! Last chance to get it for 1,29,999. We'll be raising prices in the next window. This window ends 18th midnight!," Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said in a tweet.

The company said it is bringing exclusive special edition colour Gerua in a glossy finish. This colour will only be available for the two days of Holi on March 17 and March 18.

The entirely digital payment process will be through the Ola app only, it had stated.

Ola Electric is currently ramping up the production and deliveries of the Ola S1 Pro scooter to meet the customer demand.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ola Electric, Ola, Ola S1 Pro, Ola S1 Pro Price in India, Bhavish Aggarwal
Ukraine Crisis: The Battle to Keep Russia's Internet Free
Blue Origin Delays Next Space Launch Until March 29, SNL Star Pete Davidson Won’t Join Flight

Related Stories

Ola S1 Pro Price in India to Be Hiked From Next Purchase Window
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Go on Sale in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  3. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Renders Leak Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 With Liquid Cooling, 120Hz Displays Launched
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Smartphones With Quad Cameras Launched
  9. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  10. Elon Musk’s ‘Combat Challenge’ to Vladimir Putin Prompts Mockery in Russia
#Latest Stories
  1. Russia’s Largest Lender Sberbank Gets License to Issue, Exchange Digital Assets
  2. Blue Origin Delays Next Space Launch Until March 29, SNL Star Pete Davidson Won’t Join Flight
  3. Ola S1 Pro Price in India to Be Hiked From Next Purchase Window
  4. Binance Crypto Exchange Says Users in Ontario Restricted From Using Its Platform
  5. Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition With 60-Megapixel Selfie Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Meghan Markle to Launch Her First Spotify Podcast This Summer
  7. Crypto Scammers Axed as Much as $120 Million From Kenyans in 2021, Cabinet Secretary Claims
  8. Facebook-Parent Meta Sued in Australia Over Scam Cryptocurrency Advertisements
  9. Bitcoin Turns Red While Ether Continues to Surge as PoS Transition Looks Imminent for the Network
  10. Snapchat Bans Anonymous Messaging From Third-Party Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.