Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Affected Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns for Some Users

Ola Electric has not yet responded to user reports, though.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 April 2022 14:31 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ola Electric

Ola S1 Pro issues are reported by some users on the Web

  • Ola S1 Pro is seen facing the reverse mode glitch
  • The scooter reaches a fast speed after switching to the reverse mode
  • Ola S1 Pro is also resulting in sudden shutdown problems for some users

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is reportedly being affected by a reverse mode accelerator glitch for some users. The issue has been shared over social media through a video in which the electric scooter is seen to have abruptly switched to the reverse mode and picked up an abnormally fast speed. The latest problem with the Ola S1 Pro has been reported just days after the scooter was spotted catching fire when parked on a roadside. The company responded to that incident and assured an investigation. Some Ola S1 Pro users also complained about sudden shutdown problems that are causing them to look for a charging point in the middle of their ride.

The video, which has been shared on Twitter and YouTube by some users, shows that an Ola S1 Pro lying on its side suddenly switched to the reverse mode and started running at a speed that appears much faster than what one could expect in the mode.

 

It appears to be due to a glitch that could be fixed through a software update.

Ola Electric has not yet responded to a request for a comment on the matter.

Just like other electric scooters, the Ola S1 Pro has a reverse mode to let users easily park the vehicle in a narrow space or pull it when stuck in a pothole.

Electric scooter manufacturers normally have a speed limit set for the reverse mode to help avoid accidents due to fast speeds when moving backward.

Ola Electric competitor Ather Energy has set 3 kilometres per hour speed for the reverse mode and 5 kilometres per hour when using the reverse mode with parking assist.

It is, though, currently unclear whether Ola Electric has a similar speed limit set for the reverse mode available on the S1 Pro.

In addition to the reverse mode glitch, some users have reported sudden shutdown problems with the Ola S1 Pro. The scooter allegedly stops in the middle of the ride despite showing some amount of battery charge available. It starts again after charging the battery, the affected users reported.

 

The Bengaluru-based company has not yet responded to the shutdown problems as well.

Late last month, a video showing an Ola S1 Pro catching fire emerged on the Web. The incident happened in Pune that was later acknowledged by Ola Electric. However, the company has not yet provided any further details on its investigation.

Ather Energy Co-Founder and CEO Tarun Mehta opined in an interview with CNBC TV18 that the fire incidents happened due to imported battery packs that are not designed for Indian weather conditions.

Electric scooter fire incidents are sparking safety concerns among buyers. The government is also reportedly probing some of the recent accidents.

Further reading: Ola S1 Pro, Ola Electric, Ola, electric scooter
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Moto G22 India Launch Date Confirmed to Be April 8 via Flipkart; Specifications Teased
‘Among Largest Forfeitures’: Crypto Assets Worth $34 Million Seized From Dark Web Seller in US

