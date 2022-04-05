Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is reportedly being affected by a reverse mode accelerator glitch for some users. The issue has been shared over social media through a video in which the electric scooter is seen to have abruptly switched to the reverse mode and picked up an abnormally fast speed. The latest problem with the Ola S1 Pro has been reported just days after the scooter was spotted catching fire when parked on a roadside. The company responded to that incident and assured an investigation. Some Ola S1 Pro users also complained about sudden shutdown problems that are causing them to look for a charging point in the middle of their ride.

The video, which has been shared on Twitter and YouTube by some users, shows that an Ola S1 Pro lying on its side suddenly switched to the reverse mode and started running at a speed that appears much faster than what one could expect in the mode.

@bhash @OlaElectric You claim that #OlaS1Pro reverse mode goes 4kmph? This video claims to show 90kmph. Even if it is not verified, I can say for sure that it's faster than 60kmph with the wheel spin.



Just imagine your #Ola doing this in traffic 😳 #Unsafe pic.twitter.com/pS10I8L1Cc — Abhay Thekkany (@AbhayThekkany) March 23, 2022

It appears to be due to a glitch that could be fixed through a software update.

Ola Electric has not yet responded to a request for a comment on the matter.

Just like other electric scooters, the Ola S1 Pro has a reverse mode to let users easily park the vehicle in a narrow space or pull it when stuck in a pothole.

Electric scooter manufacturers normally have a speed limit set for the reverse mode to help avoid accidents due to fast speeds when moving backward.

Ola Electric competitor Ather Energy has set 3 kilometres per hour speed for the reverse mode and 5 kilometres per hour when using the reverse mode with parking assist.

It is, though, currently unclear whether Ola Electric has a similar speed limit set for the reverse mode available on the S1 Pro.

In addition to the reverse mode glitch, some users have reported sudden shutdown problems with the Ola S1 Pro. The scooter allegedly stops in the middle of the ride despite showing some amount of battery charge available. It starts again after charging the battery, the affected users reported.

My ola s1 Pro also stopped 3 times in-between middle of the Road eventough there is 75% charging.

All should be careful while purchasing electronic vehicles. — Sanjay (@sk2005kk) March 27, 2022

Gri platform to share my horrible experience of OLA S1 PRO. I got the delivery on 28th Feb with battery charged upto 88 kms. To my disappointment, the vehicle just stopped after running for 11 kms, with a 2sec pop up on screen as battery is shutting down. — Shripad Joshi (@shripadkjoshi) March 26, 2022

The Bengaluru-based company has not yet responded to the shutdown problems as well.

Late last month, a video showing an Ola S1 Pro catching fire emerged on the Web. The incident happened in Pune that was later acknowledged by Ola Electric. However, the company has not yet provided any further details on its investigation.

Ather Energy Co-Founder and CEO Tarun Mehta opined in an interview with CNBC TV18 that the fire incidents happened due to imported battery packs that are not designed for Indian weather conditions.

Electric scooter fire incidents are sparking safety concerns among buyers. The government is also reportedly probing some of the recent accidents.