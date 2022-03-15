Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is getting a new edition called 'Gerua' in India with a glossy finish for a limited period. Ola Electric will open the next purchase window for its electric scooter S1 Pro with the exclusive special edition from March 17 to March 18, coinciding with the Holi festival. Customers who already have reservations will get early access to purchase the scooter on March 17, while others will have to wait until March 18. Ola Electric, from the Indian cab aggregator service, had unveiled the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in August last year. Ola S1 Pro is powered by a 3.97kWh battery and make 8.5kW of peak power.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday announced the launch of Ola S1 Pro in the Gerua (orange) colour via Twitter. As per the post, the Bengaluru-based company will open the next purchase window for S1 Pro in the special edition colour on March 17 and 18. As mentioned, customers who already have reservations will have access to the purchase window on the first day itself, whereas all others will be able to buy on March 18. The new coloured S1 Pro will only be available on these dates. Customers can make payments only via the Ola app.

To recall, Ola S1 Pro was launched in August with a price tag of Rs. 1,29,999. However, this price will differ depending upon the subsidies electric vehicles get in different Indian states. It is available for purchase in ten different colour options.

Ola S1 Pro is offered in a 3.97kWhr battery configuration. Ola S1 Pro comes with a claimed range of 181km and a top speed of 115kmph. It has Normal, Sports, and Hyper riding modes. The Ola electric scooter also has a 7-inch touchscreen display with multiple microphones, AI speech recognition algorithm. It runs on MoveOS from Ola Electric. An anti-theft system, geo-fencing, and a flame-retardant battery are the safety features available in Ola S1 Pro.