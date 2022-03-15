Technology News
Ola Electric Unveils New Gerua Colour Edition for Ola S1 Pro, Purchase Window Will Open on March 17

Ola S1 Pro’s new colour variant will be available for purchase on March 17 and March 18.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 March 2022 18:28 IST
Ola Electric Unveils New Gerua Colour Edition for Ola S1 Pro, Purchase Window Will Open on March 17

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @OlaElectric

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter was launched in India in August

  • Ola S1 Pro ex-showroom price in India set at Rs. 1,29,999
  • Ola S1 Pro gets a claimed 181km range and a top speed of 115kmph
  • The electric scooter debuted in ten colour options

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is getting a new edition called 'Gerua' in India with a glossy finish for a limited period. Ola Electric will open the next purchase window for its electric scooter S1 Pro with the exclusive special edition from March 17 to March 18, coinciding with the Holi festival. Customers who already have reservations will get early access to purchase the scooter on March 17, while others will have to wait until March 18. Ola Electric, from the Indian cab aggregator service, had unveiled the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in August last year. Ola S1 Pro is powered by a 3.97kWh battery and make 8.5kW of peak power.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday announced the launch of Ola S1 Pro in the Gerua (orange) colour via Twitter. As per the post, the Bengaluru-based company will open the next purchase window for S1 Pro in the special edition colour on March 17 and 18. As mentioned, customers who already have reservations will have access to the purchase window on the first day itself, whereas all others will be able to buy on March 18. The new coloured S1 Pro will only be available on these dates. Customers can make payments only via the Ola app.

To recall, Ola S1 Pro was launched in August with a price tag of Rs. 1,29,999. However, this price will differ depending upon the subsidies electric vehicles get in different Indian states. It is available for purchase in ten different colour options.

Ola S1 Pro is offered in a 3.97kWhr battery configuration. Ola S1 Pro comes with a claimed range of 181km and a top speed of 115kmph. It has Normal, Sports, and Hyper riding modes. The Ola electric scooter also has a 7-inch touchscreen display with multiple microphones, AI speech recognition algorithm. It runs on MoveOS from Ola Electric. An anti-theft system, geo-fencing, and a flame-retardant battery are the safety features available in Ola S1 Pro.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  7. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Samsung to Launch 5 New Windows 11 Laptops in India on March 17
  9. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  10. Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S With USB Type-C Charging Debuts
