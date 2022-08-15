Ola S1 Electric Scooter With 101km Range Launched in India, Electric Car to Debut in 2024

Ola S1 was launched on Monday as the company's second electric scooter to debut in the country. The company first announced the scooter last year. It is a more affordable version of the Ola S1 Pro. The Ola S1 has a battery capacity of 3KWh and has a top speed of 95kmph. It offers an ARAI range of 131km and normal range of 101km, according to the company. The electric scooter also comes with software features like music, navigation, a companion app, reverse mode, and will support updates into Move OS 3 and beyond.

Refresh

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.